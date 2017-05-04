Pennsylvania Civic Commemoration Ceremony of the Holocaust

We must always be vigilant in preventing such atrocities,” said Matthew Handel, Chair of the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition. “This annual civic commemoration is essential to acknowledge and reflect on the catastrophe that fell upon the Jewish people and other groups of victims who were the recipients of unfathomable bigotry and hatred.

“We must never forget, so that we do not allow this tragic chapter of history to be repeated.”

The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition hosted this year’s Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust on April 24, 2017, at the State Capitol. The 33rd annual ceremony included remarks from many elected officials including Governor Tom Wolf and resolutions from the Pennsylvania Senate and House.

The ceremony also included the lighting of candles by Holocaust survivors, and children and grandchildren of survivors, an essay reading from students, and an interfaith message by Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

“The crimes of the Nazis began with a false understanding of humanity – that there are different “grades” of being and worth among people. This misguided idea that human beings differ from each other in terms of dignity, importance, or worth,” said Bishop Gainer, “must be categorically rejected as a direct contradiction to a moral and democratic society.”

“May this Holocaust Memorial Day forge a united resolve never to forget the tears and sufferings of the past and a united resolve to protect the dignity and sanctity of every person and to protect the rights endowed to every person by our Creator.”

The full text delivered by Bishop Gainer is below:

Mr. Sand, thank you for your kind introduction and thank you for your generous remembrance of Cardinal William Keeler. As you noted William Keeler was a priest and the seventh bishop of the Harrisburg Diocese, before becoming the Cardinal Archbishop of Baltimore. A driving passion throughout his life and ministry as a priest and bishop was his active engagement in the Jewish-Catholic Dialogue to foster better mutual understanding, respect and collaboration between us. Just yesterday at our cathedral we held a special Mass for the Cardinal on the thirtieth day after his passing.

Governor Wolf, Lieutenant Governor Stack and the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition, I thank you sincerely for the honor of presenting this Interfaith Message on this solemn, sacred day of remembrance: our Pennsylvania Commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.

Pope St. John Paul II once said that the Catholic Church breathes with two lungs, one from the East and the other from the West. If the lungs that draw the Church’s breath of life are Greek and Latin, the Church’s heart, that which pumps life through her members, must be Jewish. The Church reveres the Hebrew Scriptures and daily recites the Psalms of David. Our Catechism states that “When the Church delves into her own mystery, she discovers her link with the Jewish People, who were the first to hear the Word of God. To the Jews belong the sonship, the glory, the covenants, the giving of the Law, the worship, and the promises; to them belong the patriarchs, and of their race, according to the flesh, is the Christ, for the gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.”

For all this, and incalculably more, the Catholic Church is eternally indebted. To assault the Jewish people is to strike at the very heart of God. All Christians must agonize over the memory of the persecution and murder of Jews, and all who perished with them, at the hands of the Nazis and their collaborators. She grieves for the injustices, the deprivations, and the suffering of the people of Israel. The Church also remembers, and pledges never to forget, always to remember, the greatest offense committed against any peoples in the history of humanity. In the words of Pope Francis: “May their sufferings and their tears never be forgotten.”

The Catholic Church acknowledges her own culpability in historically tolerating, and even at times fostering, anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism, and she weeps for the sins of her own leaders and her children against the Jewish People. More than 30 years ago, the Bishops of the United States issued a statement recalling the II Vatican Council’s historic document, Nostra Aetate, addressing the Catholic Church’s inseparable connection to the Jewish People. In that statement, the Bishops teach:

The Council’s call is an acknowledgment of the conflicts and tensions that have separated Christians and Jews through the centuries and of the Church’s determination, as far as possible, to eliminate them. It serves both in word and action as a recognition of the manifold sufferings and injustices inflicted upon the Jewish people by Christians in our own times as well as in the past. It speaks from the highest level of the Church’s authority to serve notice that injustices directed against the Jews at any time from any source can never receive Catholic sanction or support.

The lessons of the Holocaust must never be forgotten. With the twentieth century fading into the past, new generations may lose the sharp contrast between good and evil that the memory of the Shoah displays. The single worst example of genocide – the Nazi plan to to exterminate the Jewish people and others they deemed “sub-human” – calls us to examine ourselves as the human family, to examine our individual and community consciences to determine if we still harbor any of the destructive evils that led to the Kristallnacht, the anti-Jewish laws, and the so-called “Final Solution.” As difficult as it may be for contemporary society to look again and again and again at the trains, the camps, and the ovens, we must return there to guard ourselves against a complacency – a moral indifference – that could lead to similar atrocities.

The crimes of the Nazis began with a false understanding of humanity – that there are different “grades” of being and worth among people. This misguided idea that human beings differ from each other in terms of dignity, importance, or worth because of their religious beliefs, political ideas, ethnic origins, physical form, customs, or condition of dependency must be categorically rejected as a direct contradiction to a moral and democratic society.

Commending the Church’s 1998 document titled, “We Remember, a Reflection on the Shoah,” Pope John Paul II wrote, “It is my fervent hope that the “Reflection” will indeed help to heal the wounds of past misunderstandings and injustices. May it enable memory to play its necessary part in the process of shaping a future in which the unspeakable iniquity of the Shoah will never again be possible. May the Lord of history guide the efforts of Catholics and Jews and all men and women of good will as they work together for a world of true respect for the life and dignity of every human being, for all have been created in the image and likeness of God.”

Catholics of the Diocese of Harrisburg join with their fellow citizens of the Commonwealth, and all people of good will everywhere, in praying and working for a world in which human life and human rights are respected and protected. May this Holocaust Memorial Day forge a united resolve never to forget the tears and sufferings of the past and a united resolve to protect the dignity and sanctity of every person and to protect the rights endowed to every person by our Creator.