Civil War Tour Every Saturday at National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Beginning on May 27, the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Md., will offer its Civil War Tour every Saturday at 1:30 p.m., through Saturday, Sept. 2. Previously, this tour was only available by reservations made in advance.

“We’re seeing interest more than ever in our Civil War tour, so we’ve decided to offer it every Saturday during the busy summer months,” said Rob Judge, Executive Director of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

On the tour, visitors will learn about the troops that came through Emmitsburg prior to the Battle of Gettysburg, as well as the Sisters’ work in caring for the wounded in Gettysburg once the battle was over. The tour costs $10 per person and lasts about 45-60 minutes.

People may sign up ahead of time for a tour by emailing office@setonshrine.org or going to setonshrine.org/civil-war-tour. Signing up ahead of time isn’t required; visitors may simply come for a tour about 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. start time.

“On this tour, visitors will discover a side of the Civil War they haven’t heard before,” said Judge. “After the battle was over, Sisters from Emmitsburg came to help wherever they were needed. These women cared for wounded in several churches in Gettysburg, as well as in field hospitals on sites at Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary. We welcome everyone to discover the Civil War story of these amazing women.”

If you go: Simply come to the Shrine’s Visitor Center a few minutes before the 1:30 tour begins on Saturdays from May 27 through Sept. 2, or you may sign up ahead of time by emailing office@setonshrine.org, or at setonshrine.org/civil-war-tour. Admission to the Visitor Center and Museum are free, and parking is free. The Seton Shrine is located at 339 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.