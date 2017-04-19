Clergy Appointments

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer has made the following appointments.

EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2017

At the presentation of Reverend Frederick Clement, M.SS.CC., Delegate of the Superior General of the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Reverend Robert Malagesi M.SS.CC. from Pastor, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Fairfield and Pastor, Saint Rita Parish, Blue Ridge Summit to Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro, PA.

At the Presentation of Reverend Frederick Clement, M.SS.CC., Delegate of the Superior General of the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Reverend Peter DiTomasso, M.SS.CC. from Pastor Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Gettysburg to Pastor, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Fairfield and Pastor, Saint Rita Parish, Blue Ridge Summit, PA.

At the Presentation of Reverend Frederick Clement, M.SS.CC., Delegate of the Superior General of the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Reverend Benny Jose, M.SS.CC. from Parochial Vicar, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Fairfield and Parochial Vicar Saint Rita Parish, Blue Ridge Summit to Pastor, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Gettysburg, PA.

At the Presentation of Reverend Frederick Clement, M.SS.CC., Delegate of the Superior General of the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Reverend Christopher Onyeneke, M.SS.CC. to Parochial Vicar, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Fairfield and Parochial Vicar, Saint Rita Parish, Blue Ridge Summit, PA.

The Reverend Augusty Valomchalil, M.SS.CC. has been reassigned by his Community.