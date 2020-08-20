Bishop Ronald Gainer announces the following change to clergy assignments:

Father John M. Kuchinski to Chaplain of York Catholic High School. Father Kuchinski remains pastor of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, York. This change takes effect August 29, 2020.

Every year, clergy assignments are made in an effort to meet the needs of the parishes and to fulfill the mission of the Church. Priests are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs, their skills and experience, availability, and health, and the needs of the Diocese.

Priests within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including a request from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry need.