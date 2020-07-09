Bishop Ronald Gainer, at the request of Rev. James McCurry, OFM Conv., minister provincial for the Franciscan Friars Conventual, announces the following changes to clergy assignments:

Reverend Michael Lasky, OFM Conv., as pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Coal Township, and St. Patrick Parish, Trevorton.

Reverend Steven Frenier, OFM Conv., current pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Coal Township and St. Patrick Parish, Trevorton, to senior friar in residence in the southern United States.

These changes take effect July 15, 2020.

Every year, clergy assignments are made in an effort to meet the needs of the parishes and to fulfill the mission of the Church. Priests are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs, their skills and experience, availability, and health, and in this case, the needs of the religious order of which the priest belongs.

Priests within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including a request from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry need.