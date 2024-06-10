Bishop Senior Announces Additional Clergy Changes for the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced additional changes to clergy assignments this weekend. Every year the Diocesan Bishop works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy, in an effort to meet the needs of our parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.

The following changes will be effective as of June 17, 2024:

Very Reverend John B. Bateman, VF, JCL, to Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Spring Grove. Father Bateman remains pastor of Saint Patrick Parish, York as well as Director of Formation for the Permanent Diaconate, and Promoter of Justice, Tribunal, Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Samuel I. Dubois, from Replacement Ministry, to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Spring Grove. Father Dubois remains assigned to parochial vicar of Saint Patrick Parish, York.

Reverend Thomas M. Kappes to Parochial Vicar, Saint Leo the Great Parish, Rohrerstown.

Reverend Richard J. McAlister to Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Michael P. Pray to Parochial Vicar, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Gettysburg.

Reverend Drew E. Tanguay to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg.

The following change will be effective as of July 1, 2024:

Very Reverend Paul M. Clark, JCL, to Chancellor, Diocese of Harrisburg. Father Clark remains pastor of Saint Matthew the Apostle and Evangelist Parish, Dauphin and Judicial Vicar, Diocese of Harrisburg.

###