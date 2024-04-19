Bishop Senior Announces Clergy Changes for the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments today. Every year the Diocesan Bishop works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy, in an effort to meet the needs of our parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry. Additional clergy changes expect to be announced in May.

The following clergy change was effective as of February 22, 2024:

At the presentation of the Very Reverend William Lawrence, FSSP, Provincial Superior, The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter

the Reverend Zachary D. Barry to Parochial Vicar, Saint Lawrence of Rome, Deacon and Martyr, Harrisburg

The following clergy changes were effective as of March 1, 2024:

At the presentation of the Reverend Frederick Clement, m.ss.cc, Delegate of the Superior General, USA, Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary

the Reverend Marsianus Maximus Leu, m.ss.cc., to Parochial Vicar, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairfield and Saint Rita, Blue Ridge Summit with residence at Saint Gaetano House of Studies.

Reverend Chidi Onwuka, m.ss.cc, has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Michael Heine, OFM Conv., Minister Provincial of the Our Lady of the Angels Province

the Reverend George Timothy Geiger, OFM Conv., to Parochial Vicar, Mother Cabrini, Shamokin; Our Lady of Hope, Coal Township; and Saint Patrick, Trevorton with residence at Mother Cabrini Friary.

Reverend Teodor Neculaes, OFM Conv. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

# # #