Collection Set for Trinity Dome ‘Crowning Jewel’ at National Shrine

Affectionately referred to as America’s Catholic Church, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., has been a century in the making since the laying of its foundation stone in 1920.



The Bishops of the United States have approved a special one-time second collection to take place in parishes across the nation on Mother’s Day, May 14, to support the mosaic ornamentation of the Trinity Dome, the crowning jewel of the Basilica of the National Shrine.

Faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg may fondly recall diocesan pilgrimages to the National Shrine in 1997, 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2012.

The special collection to be taken up at Masses on Mother’s Day weekend is an opportunity to support this spectacular initiative to help complete America’s Catholic Church in advance of its 100th anniversary.

The dome will be adorned in mosaic and will depict the Most Holy Trinity, the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Immaculate Conception, and a procession of saints who have an association with America and the Basilica. The Nicene Creed will encircle the base of the dome, while the dome’s pendentives will feature the four evangelists: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The Trinity Dome will complete the work of the Great Upper Church according to its original iconographic scheme and bring to a close construction of the Basilica as it approaches its centennial in 2020.

The Trinity Dome Collection will be taken up in parishes in the Diocese of Harrisburg on May 14.

For additional information, visit www.trinitydome.org and www.nationalshrine.org.