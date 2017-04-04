Conference Connects Faith Communities in Rediscovering the Family

In a society where many consider marriage vows to be contrary to human freedom, the “self-aholic” lifestyle leads to incalculable unhappiness; ultimately the human heart, created by God, thirsts to give and receive love, Bishop Ronald Gainer told some 400 Christian leaders and ministers at the “Bringing Church Home: Reimagining the Family on Mission” conference held March 16 and 17 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg.

“The renewal of family life hinges on the re-appropriation, the correct understanding of freedom. That freedom is a sincere gift of oneself to another, and in so doing, one discovers one’s own identity as a son or daughter of God,” Bishop Gainer remarked.

“In the end, nothing else can quench this human thirst but the merciful love of God in Christ Jesus,” he said.

Bishop Gainer was among a number of some 20 plenary speakers and workshop presenters at the ecumenical conference, which welcomed members of various Christian churches in an effort to rethink their ministry to families.

The annual conference is a venture of the Amore Project – which trains married couples to minister and evangelize in their own homes – and of Fresh Expressions – an international ecumenical project that helps develop new forms of mission.

In the opening plenary session on the centrality of the family in the New Evangelization, Bishop Gainer remarked that, “Jesus, who is the way of love, is the foundation and source of Christian spouses to love each other just as he loves us, the Church, and to bear witness to that love as a beacon to others of God’s love in the world, which is the family’s mission.”

In the early Church, families formed little Churches in the home, and members grew in faith and love in these domestic Churches as they shared their lives and their relationships with Christ.

As a Church, the family is “a fundamental place for encounter with Jesus Christ,” as members discover who they are and proclaim the Gospel in word and in deed, Bishop Gainer said.

The domestic Church is a place of prayer and worship, through the prayers that family members offer throughout the day.

“Through prayer and through the gestures of love which flow from their identity as disciples of Jesus, all of the members of the family share in Jesus’ threefold office of priest, prophet and king, a king whose royal service was his self-forgetting love of others,” the bishop said.

The domestic Church is also a Eucharistic community, as family members encounter Jesus in their daily breaking of the bread, where, Bishop Gainer said, “the meal at home is perfected and consummated in the Eucharistic communion of Sunday worship, where our domestic Church has come together as a visible sign of Christ’s mystical union with the Church.”

The theme of domestic Church as the image of God was woven throughout the conference. Msgr. Renzo Bonetti, a priest from Italy who began the Amore Project of calling married couples to be missionaries to others in their own homes, described the family as the “heart of humanity.”

“The Deceiver, the Devil, lays his falsehoods, making us look on the family as a problem, but in reality, the family is a solution” to the New Evangelization, Msgr. Bonetti said. He presented his talks in Italian, while conference attendees listened to an English translation via headphones.

“Look at the treasure of the family,” Msgr. Bonetti urged. “We know that man and woman, two in one flesh, are the image and likeness of God. Jesus came to reveal to us who we look like, the Trinity, the unity and distinction of love of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The family is the image of the Trinity. Therefore, spouses, their life can be a divine experience and so they can communicate, make visible and be involved in the mystery of God’s love, which is the Trinity. They are bodies that make visible the Eternal Word without speaking. They are a symbol of the intimate reality of God. They are images that help to discover and manifest the mystery of God.”

In a world that is increasingly hostile to the Church, the family can show the Church’s true nature of being a place of welcome, Msgr. Bonetti said. Amore communities are such a reflection of fraternity, as couples and families invite others into their homes to share the presence of Jesus Christ in everyday life.

“The family is the center of unity. In the family, there is the composition of differences in harmony: male and female; young and old; self-sufficient and dependent; educated and non-educated; sick and healthy; believers and non-believers; people who practice and people who don’t practice. The family extends its strengths, its unifying ability, and expands around, not excluding anyone,” Msgr. Bonetti relayed.

“In the family, unconditional self-giving is what surprises the most, amazes and always reveals in a special and unique way the love of God. This self-giving concept can become a real instrument for evangelization,” he said.

We have Christ’s power to propel us in this direction, said Catholic lecturer and author Christopher West.

He turned to the message in Ephesians 3:20: Christ’s power at work in us is able to do far more than we can imagine.

“If we are to re-imagine the family in terms of its mission, and we’re only thinking with our own imagination, we are going to fall way short. To re-imagine the mission of the family, we have to think with the mind of Christ,” said West, an expert and teacher on St. John Paul II’s “Theology of The Body” and founder of the Cor Project, which proclaims the beauty of God’s plan for life and sexuality.

To re-imagine the family, we must first re-image God as male and female, West said.

“We have to speak in terms of nuptial theology. Our bodies, as male and female, reveal nuptiality, the call to spousal union,” he said.

Society is blind to the meaning of sexual difference, West said. Yet, “It is in the sexual differences that we see life-giving love in our bodies.”

“More often than not, we are raised with a view of the human person that tells us that the spirit is good and the body is bad,” he said. “But St. Paul tells us in Scripture that those parts of the body that we think are less honorable are the parts that deserve the greatest honor.”

He urged efforts to recover the original splendor of God’s plan for man and woman.

“If we are to re-imagine the mission of the family, we must reverse the effects of the Fall through the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. What was the first effect of the Fall? ‘I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid myself.’ We have to reverse that: ‘I was at peace because I knew he loved me, so I exposed myself and look what His love is doing.’ He loves us as we are,” he said.

Echoing the conference’s recurring theme that the family is not a problem but a solution, Rev. Dr. Tory Baucum, Rector of Truro Anglican Church in Fairfax, Va., spoke of his congregation’s journey into domestic Church ministry, and its subsequent revitalization.

The journey included three key moments of understanding: family, nuptial theology and ecumenism.

“The Scriptures tell us that family is important. Through Jesus, the family is revitalized so that he can transform it. He orders the family to the love and the Kingdom of God. The family is no longer an end in itself,” he said.

Nupital theology – the second key to his congregation’s journey – is the core of the Bible, Rev. Dr. Baucum remarked.

“The Bible begins with a wedding in a garden and ends with a wedding in a garden. It is a love story. God is the jilted lover, and he is pursuing his runaway bride,” he said.

Through the lens of nuptial theology, one realizes that the love of God is the most powerful force in the world, he said.

Of the third key of his congregation’s formational journey – ecumenism – Rev. Dr. Baucum spoke of the ecumenism of the family, urging that Christians look into their own families for opportunities to make connections.

“No matter what tradition you come from, you have family, and you want your family to flourish, you want your marriage to flourish,” he remarked.

He mentioned the 15 Amore groups in his congregation, where families are working as agents of the love of Christ.

“I see couples in these Amore groups who, five or ten years ago, I thought would be divorced. Now, they are reconciled, and they are caught up in mission,” he said.

“Family is not an end to itself. It’s end is the Kingdom of God. It’s end is in the love of God,” he said.

(For information on the Amore Project, visit www.AmoreProject.org. For information on Fresh Expressions, visit www.FreshExpressionsUS.org.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness