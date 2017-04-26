Congratulations to the Diocesan Spelling Bee, Geography Bee and Speech Contest Winners

First, second, third and honorable mention place winners of the Diocesan Speech Competition are pictured. Front row from left are Giovanna Jiang of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in McSherrystown, first place in oral interpretation; Alexis Drenning of St. Margaret Mary School in Harrisburg, first place in persuasion; Symya Lawrence and Caroline Dinello of Holy Name of Jesus School in Harrisburg, second and third place in oral interpretation, respectively; Walker Carnathan of St. Margaret Mary School in Harrisburg, honorable mention in oral interpretation; and Griffith Kotlinski of St. Francis Xavier School in Gettysburg, second place in persuasion.

Second row from left are Angela Warriner of St. Joseph School in Danville, honorable mention in duo dramatic interpretation; Alaina Zeager and Allie Gray of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Middletown, honorable mention in oral interpretation and first place in duo dramatic interpretation, respectively; Samantha Lauck, Isabel Benfield and Hannah Hopper of St. Columba School in Bloomsburg, honorable mention in duo dramatic interpretation and in oral interpretation, respectively; Jack Guerrisi of Holy Name of Jesus School in Harrisburg, third place in persuasion; and Alex Tapsak of St. Columba School in Bloomsburg, third place in duo dramatic interpretation.

Third row from left are Andrew Warthen and Daniel Sautter of St. Francis Xavier School in Gettysburg, second place in duo dramatic interpretation; Laura Hilker of St. Joseph School in Dallastown, honorable mention in duo dramatic interpretation; Caroline Erb of Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata, honorable mention in persuasion; Rena Rankin of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Middletown, first place in duo dramatic interpretation; Veronica Marchak of St. Francis Xavier School in Gettysburg, honorable mention in persuasion; and Thomas Rydzewski of St. Columba School in Bloomsburg, third place in duo dramatic interpretation.