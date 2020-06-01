A contactless seafood chowder meal cooked up by volunteers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg earlier this month was the perfect way to offer community outreach and make use of the parish’s food supply from its Lenten dinners earlier this year.

The Bayley Seafood Chowder Meal – Bayley is the maiden name of Elizabeth Ann Seton – was the idea of parishioner Chris Uvick and his team of volunteers as a means of using the remaining frozen seafood for a good cause. Donning masks and ensuring safety in the parish kitchen, the team chopped the ingredients for a hearty seafood chowder meal, complete with crackers, rolls and cookies. They packaged the meals for contactless drive-through service as community members pulled their cars up to the church portico for delivery.