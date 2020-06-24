The 42nd Corpus Christi Men’s Retreat, offered yearly to men of the Diocese, will take place in an online format on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Father Luis Rodriguez, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg, will lead the virtual retreat, which will be offered free of charge.

Registration is requested for planning purposes, and is available on the retreat website at https://ccccmensretreat.weebly.com/. To join in the live retreat on Aug. 1, go to the Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr75D8gIh_SwtMLj2vmWiOQ/

Father Rodriguez will expand on the theme for the men’s retreat: “2020 Vision in Christ, Healer of Our Interior Life.” In addition to presenting four sessions, Father Rodriguez will celebrate Holy Mass. Other devotional activities planned include a Scriptural Rosary, Stations of the Cross, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction.

The retreat is geared toward men of all ages in the Harrisburg Diocese. Brothers, fathers, sons and grandsons are encouraged to view the retreat together. Donations are accepted to help defray the costs of the retreat master’s honorarium and technological equipment, and can be mailed by check payable to ‘Corpus Christi Men’s Retreat’ to 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

For more information about the retreat, contact Keith R. Smith at 717-263-3442, or corpuschristimensretreat@yahoo.com.