The National Council of Catholic Women was established by the bishops of the United States in 1920. As an integral part of the United States Catholic Conference, the Council joined all existing organizations of women into a federation that enables them to retain their own particular purposes and autonomy. The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women was organized in 1924. The council provides a voice for Catholic women in those issues in which their faith requires unity and provides representation at national and international conferences of concern to women.