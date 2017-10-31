Day of Dialogue Examines Affirmations of Unity between Catholic, Lutheran, Anglican Traditions

In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, the annual Lutheran-Anglican-Roman Catholic (LARC) Day of Dialogue focused on affirmations of unity between the three Christian traditions, through examinations of two specific documents on Catholic-Lutheran dialogue.

“Approaching any kind of conversation or dialogue from a perspective of what unites us instead of what divides us offers a positive step in relationships,” noted Bishop Emeritus Donald McCoid, the keynote presenter for the Day of Dialogue, held Oct. 23 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg.

The annual LARC Day is one of several annual gatherings and activities resulting from a 1993 Covenant among the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania, the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

In his presentations, Bishop McCoid, who served as the Executive for Ecumenical and Inter-Religious Relations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America from 2007-2016, examined the five Ecumenical Imperatives in the 2013 document “From Conflict to Communion,” authored by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation regarding the common commemoration of the Reformation:

Catholics and Lutherans should always begin from the perspective of unity and not from the point of view of division in order to strengthen what is held in common even though the differences are more easily seen and experienced.

Lutherans and Catholics must let themselves continuously be transformed by the encounter with the other and by the mutual witness of faith.

Catholics and Lutherans should again commit themselves to seek visible unity, to elaborate together what this means in concrete steps, and to strive repeatedly toward this goal.

Lutherans and Catholics should jointly rediscover the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ for our time.

Catholics and Lutherans should witness together to the mercy of God in proclamation and service to the world.

Bishop McCoid, in an interview with The Catholic Witness, pointed out that these Ecumenical Imperatives were lifted up by Pope Francis and Bishop Munib Younan, President of the Lutheran World Federation, on Oct. 31 of last year in signing a joint statement in which Catholics and Lutherans pledged to pursue their dialogue in order to remove the remaining obstacles that hinder them from reaching full unity.

The 2015 “Declaration on the Way: Church, Ministry and Eucharist,” a document which summarizes 50 years of Catholic-Lutheran dialogue as the churches continue to work toward full Christian unity, was also examined during the LARC Day of Dialogue.

Bishop McCoid played a key role in preparing that document, created by a joint task force of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The document highlights 32 points of consensus between the Catholic and Lutherans churches in the areas of church, ministry and the Eucharist. Among them:

Catholics and Lutherans agree that the church on earth has been assembled by the triune God.

Catholics and Lutherans affirm that ordained ministry is of divine origin and necessary for the being of the church.

Catholics and Lutherans agree that Eucharistic Communion is a pledge that our life in Christ will be eternal, our bodies will rise, and the present world is destined for transformation.

The “Declaration on the Way” illustrates in tangible ways “the work that was done in dialogue over the past 50 years,” Bishop McCoid said. “The 32 statements of agreement are like a litany lifted up to God of things that we can agree on together…. It shows that we are so close in our understanding of unity in three very important areas of life as a church.”

“This is not to say that there are not significant differences, but the important thing is that there are agreements we can lift up and celebrate,” he said.

Bishop McCoid remarked that as the churches continue to work toward full Christian unity, they can continue to reflect and build upon the documents “From Conflict to Communion” and the “Declaration on the Way,” and most notably the “Joint Declaration on the Document of Justification,” signed in 1999 by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation stating that the churches share “a common understanding of our justification by God’s grace through faith in Christ,” resolving the 500-year-old conflict over the nature of justification which was at the root of the Reformation.

The World Methodist Council and the World Alliance of Reformed Churches have also signed this document. On Oct. 31 of this year, the Lutheran World Federation, the World Methodist Council and the Reformed communion will be present with the Archbishop of Canterbury to affirm the joint declaration, Bishop McCoid pointed out.

“We are at a moment where we’ve never been regarding Christian unity,” Bishop McCoid said. “I think that the next steps are certainly theological, which will look at the continued understanding of who we are as the baptized children of God, and at the opportunities that come with our understanding of what we should be doing together.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness