Day of Prayer and Reflection at Good Shepherd to Feature Charismatic Priest

Father Ariel Hernandez, a well-known Charismatic priest, will visit Good Shepherd Church in Camp Hill on Sept. 9.

Born and raised in Argentina and currently serving as pastor of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Newfield, N.J., Father Hernandez has experienced Our Lady Queen of Peace’s intercessions for him, as she has helped lead him on an amazing journey of faith. His bi-lingual healing Masses have been a blessing to many, and he is custodian of a miraculous image from Argentina, known as Our Lady of Schoenstat, which will be present at the Day of Prayer and Reflection.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with Morning Prayer and praise and worship, followed by a presentation on holiness and a reflection. Recitation of the Rosary at 1:15 p.m., followed by a second presentation on holiness, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m., followed by a Charismatic Healing Service.

All are invited to attend, and may attend for part of the day or the entire day. For more information, call the parish office at 717-761-1167.