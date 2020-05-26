In 1978, Deacon Light was ordained as a permanent deacon for the Diocese of Harrisburg by Bishop Joseph T. Daley; he was in the first group of permanent deacons for the Diocese and initially served the parish of St. Phillip the Apostle in Millersville. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Deacon Light served at St. Joseph Parish on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster City both as a deacon and as pastoral associate.

Deacon Light is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Helen; his sister, Sonya Reeder; his children, Martin Jr. (Kellie), Christine White (Barry), and Cathleen Neaves (Dennis); and his 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carcena Anderson; and his infant daughter, Maria.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Light will be scheduled at a future date. A private graveside service was to be held at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deacon Light’s memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603.