Delone Catholic High School Announces Richard LaRocca as New Principal

The Diocese of Harrisburg and the Delone Catholic High School Board are pleased to announce the appointment of Richard V. LaRocca as the school’s new Principal effective July 1. Mr. LaRocca has over 30 years of experience in education.

“Praised be Jesus Christ! What a blessing to learn this Easter season that I have been chosen as the next principal of Delone Catholic High School,” commented Mr. LaRocca who continued, “I am looking forward to getting to know and work with the families, staff and extended DCHS community as we collaborate in educating the next generation of ‘Doers of the Word.’ I humbly request their prayers for God to provide me with the wisdom to be an effective leader on all levels. Go, Squires!”

Mr. LaRocca currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Poolesville High School with Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. He will succeed Dr. Maureen Thiec who has served as Principal for the past 25 years and will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Father Edward J. Quinlan, the Secretary for Education of the Diocese of Harrisburg formally appointed Mr. LaRocca to the position. The Board of Directors of Delone Catholic High School recommended him for appointment following interviews conducted at the diocese and by the local search committee for the Board.

“I am excited that Mr. LaRocca will be joining the Delone Catholic family. Working with our parents, faculty, students and all our stakeholders, I feel confident he will lead our school to continued success in the future,” stated Douglas A. Little, PhD, President of the Delone Catholic Board of Directors and Class of ’81 alumnus. He added, “With his extensive experience and ability to easily connect with others, he is well qualified to continue and expand on Delone’s great traditions in ensuring the outstanding preparation of our students for their future endeavors.”

Mr. LaRocca began his teaching career at Monroe Catholic High School in Fairbanks, Alaska, served as Instructor at The Catholic University of America, University of Maryland and Hood College, and since 1985 has been with Montgomery County Schools teaching languages and later in school administration.

Mr. LaRocca holds a BA in History and Spanish from Cornell University, STB in Theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Rome), MA in Spanish from The Catholic University of America, and STL in Theology from the University of Navarre (Spain). He also holds Teaching and Administrative Certification from the State of Maryland.

Mr. LaRocca and his wife of 31 years have five children and are the proud grandparents of four grandchildren.

Delone Catholic High School has 450 students in an academically challenging curriculum preparing students for higher education and employment. More information is available at www.delonecatholic.org.

