Delone Catholic High School Third Phase of Renovations Dedicated

The past six years at Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown have witnessed significant renovations to the school, in conjunction with its 75th anniversary and the Diamond Decade Initiative, a multiple-phase, $6.8 million capital campaign designed to renovate the entire facility.

Since 2011, renovations have been made to the 1963 Math and Science Wing, and to the 1940 Wing, resulting in fully equipped math and science classrooms, improved lighting, safety features and accessibility.

On Oct. 19, following an Open House, Bishop Ronald Gainer dedicated the third phase of the project with the renovated 1955 Wing, which provides similar upgrades to the English, Foreign Language, Technology, Religion and Fine Arts classrooms, a sound-proof band room, modern library, and renovations to the Sheppard Gym lobby and restrooms, cafeteria and kitchen.

Expressing his gratitude for those who donated to the Diamond Decade Initiative, principal Richard La Rocca shared in remarks at the dedication ceremony: “We implore the Holy Spirit to enkindle in us the fire of his love, to continue to inspire all those who pass through Delone Catholic’s doors and to provide for the needs of our students, our alumni, their families and all our benefactors who support the staff and community of DCHS to graduate ‘Doers of the Word.’”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness