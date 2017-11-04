Dialoging on the Reformation

October 31, 2017, marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s posting of the 95 Theses, which sparked the Protestant Reformation. One question that I’ve gotten recently is, “Why should Catholics be interested in this anniversary?”

Well, the Reformation had a profound effect on Christian civilization and was a pivotal time in Christian history. Therefore, the events surrounding the Reformation are important matters of study for any student of Western culture. They are especially important for any Catholic who wishes to understand the Church’s history.

2017 also marks 50 years of Lutheran-Catholic dialogue; over the past several decades, we have come to greater understanding and agreement with Christians of the Lutheran tradition.

With that in mind, in 2013 the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Lutheran Federation jointly published a document entitled “From Conflict to Communion: Lutheran-Catholic Common Commemoration of the Reformation in 2017,” which gave a vision for observing this landmark anniversary. It stated that, “In 2017, Catholic and Lutheran Christians will most fittingly look back on events that occurred 500 years earlier by putting the gospel of Jesus Christ at the center.”

Whereas past centenaries of the Reformation have been marked by mutual polemics, this anniversary calls both Lutherans and Catholics to take an honest look at history, to meet in charitable dialogue, and to work together to move from Conflict to Communion.

As Director for the Diocesan Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, I invite you to read “From Conflict to Communion,” to brush up on Church history, and to participate in friendly dialogue about the Reformation. Myself, I’ve been brushing up on Martin Luther and discussing the Reformation with various Lutherans, and it’s been intriguing.

In the Diocese of Harrisburg, there are many opportunities for dialogue. We sponsor bi-monthly Lutheran-Anglican-Roman Catholic (LARC) Dialogue Lunches, an annual LARC Vespers, and an annual LARC Day of Dialogue, in addition to the many wonderful avenues for dialogue and collaboration at the parish level.

You might also read the “Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification” (1999) and the recently published “Declaration on the Way,” which summarizes Lutheran-Catholic dialogue of the last several decades. May we all put the Gospel of Jesus Christ at the center of our dialogue, so that, as St. Paul writes, there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and in the same purpose. [I Corinthians 1:10, NAB]

(Father Lease is Director of the Diocesan Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, as well as the pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Danville.)

By Father James Lease, Special to The Witness