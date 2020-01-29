“Thank You.” These two words have been expressed many times during the past year, especially regarding the Diocesan Annual Campaign (DAC). Through the support of parishioners and parishes throughout the Diocese’s 15 counties, the 2019 campaign was able to support more than 90 ministry related programs, directly impacting hundreds of thousands of people in our communities.

“Please accept my heartfelt thank you and appreciation for the many ways you support the Diocesan Annual Campaign. While the last 18 months have been a difficult time for our Church, I am humbled by the faithful of our Diocese who have generously supported the many ministries and programs that are funded through the Diocesan Annual Campaign,” said Bishop Ronald W. Gainer.

With the 2019 campaign closing on January 31, 2020, the Diocese is excited to kick off the 2020 DAC, Rooted in Faith, on February 1.

“Our 2020 campaign is building on our foundation of faith as we continue to work together to support our brothers and sisters in need, pass on the faith to future generations, and be the light in a world consumed with darkness,” said Kim Roche, director of the Office of Stewardship and Development for the Diocese.

“With our combined resources and in partnership with your local parish, we are able to provide sacramental preparation for our youth and adults preparing to enter the Church, food for hungry families, formation education for our seminarians and permanent deacons, and a multitude of community and faith building programs,” added Bishop Gainer.

In 2019, the DAC supported many ministries and programs, including:

Vocations support for our future priests and those in formation as permanent deacons

Continuing formation programs for our clergy and religious

Extensive Youth Protection program

A multitude of evangelization related programs, including Campus Ministry, Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Family and Respect Life ministries, evangelization support for parishes, and the many communication-related programs of the Diocese.

Catholic education, not only in parish-based Catholic schools and our Catholic high schools, but also our parish-based Religious Education programs, the Diocesan Institute, the Principals’ Academy, our Autism Certification Program and our Catholic Boy and Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girl programs.

“In 2019, we were able to keep our administrative costs down to just seven percent,” said Roche. “That means 93% of every dollar contributed to the campaign went directly to support the ministries and programs of the Diocese. This campaign is about collectively supporting the ministries of the Diocese. None of us individually can support all of these programs on our own. Only through coming together as one Church can we have a lasting, positive impact on the lives of those most in need in our communities.”

“It is my prayer that our work this year will continue to build on the success of our 2019 effort. I look forward to receiving your prayer requests and will remember your intentions at my daily Mass. I thank you for your continued support, prayers and faith,” said Bishop Gainer.

In the coming weeks, each household in the Diocese will receive a letter from Bishop Gainer, along with more details on the 2020 Diocesan Annual Campaign, Rooted in Faith. In addition to these mailed pieces, the Diocese has also produced an Impact Report, detailing the programs and services supported in 2019. This report will be posted to the DAC website, www.hbgdiocese.org/dac, by mid-February. Questions on the campaign should be directed to the Office of Stewardship & Development by calling 717-657-4804, ext. 336, or via e-mail at development@hbgdiocese.org.

By Rachel Bryson, M.S., The Catholic Witness