Diocesan Building Commission Seeks Volunteers

The Buildings and Properties Office is seeking volunteers to become members of the Diocesan Building Commission (DBC). The DBC is a commission consisting of professionals from the construction industry to include, but not limited to: Architects, Engineers, Designers, Project Managers, HVAC Consultants, Electrical Consultants, etc. The purpose of the Commission is to provide a constructability review of major capital projects as a schematic design and subsequent final design for the Diocese of Harrisburg. The DBC meets at the Diocesan Center (4) times per year. A typical meeting last 2 hours and is scheduled from 10 a.m.-12 noon and includes a catered lunch. If you are interested in becoming a member or have questions about this prestigious organization, please contact Terry Conner, Director of Buildings and Properties at (717) 657-4804, x-358 or tconner@hbgdiocese.org.