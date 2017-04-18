FIND US ONLINE
April 18, 2017

Diocesan Building Commission Seeks Volunteers

The Buildings and Properties Office is seeking volunteers to become members of the Diocesan Building Commission (DBC). The DBC is a commission consisting of professionals from the construction industry to include, but not limited to:  Architects, Engineers, Designers, Project Managers, HVAC Consultants, Electrical Consultants, etc.  The purpose of the Commission is to provide a constructability review of major capital projects as a schematic design and subsequent final design for the Diocese of Harrisburg. The DBC meets at the Diocesan Center (4) times per year. A typical meeting last 2 hours and is scheduled from 10 a.m.-12 noon and includes a catered lunch. If you are interested in becoming a member or have questions about this prestigious organization, please contact Terry Conner, Director of Buildings and Properties at (717) 657-4804, x-358 or tconner@hbgdiocese.org.

