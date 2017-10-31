Diocesan Catechetical Conference Set for November 11

Mary: Star of Evangelization, Mother and Model of Catechists

Interested in hearing dynamic talks on the Catholic faith from Bishop Ronald Gainer, priests, catechists and directors of religious education, and experts among the laity? Interested in worshiping at Mass with the Chief Shepherd of our diocese? How about conversing over lunch or coffee with catechists and teachers about how we can better learn and hand on the faith to our students, children, and grandchildren? Or maybe you’d like to visit a wide array of Catholic vendors from various Catholic gift shops, bookstores, or textbook companies. If so, you will not want to miss the Diocesan Catechetical Conference on Nov. 11 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg.

Since we are just coming off of the 100th anniversary of Our Blessed Mother’s apparitions at Fatima, our theme this year is “Mary: Star of Evangelization, Mother and Model of Catechists.”

The day will begin with Mass celebrated by Bishop Gainer, who will also be the homilist. The bishop will also be presenting a workshop entitled “His Majesty’s Good Servant, but God’s First: What Saint Thomas More Has to Teach Us about Conscience and its Formation.”

The conference’s keynote speaker, Joe Paprocki, DMin, comes to us from Chicago. He is one of, if not the, most well-known blogger in the United States on catechesis. He has also written several books on the topic, and has spoken all over the country. He is practical and personable. His keynote address is entitled, “Cultivating the Right Kind of Heartburn: Setting Hearts on Fire for Jesus Christ through the Intercession of Mary, Mother of Catechists.” Paprocki is also delivering a workshop based on one of his books called “The Catechist’s Backpack: Spiritual Essentials for the Journey.” Paprocki is from a large Catholic family and one of his brothers, Thomas Paprocki, is the Bishop of Springfield, Ill.

Other workshop topics will include Angels and Demons; Prayer; Our Lady of Fatima; Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory; the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Family; Key Moral Teachings; Mary’s Toolbox of Powerful Devotions and Apparitions; Doing Penance for the Conversion of Sinners and the Salvation of Souls; Defense and Offense Against the “Dark Arts” of Heresy; St. Joseph as the Silent Evangelizer; Redemptive Suffering; Apologetics; Catechesis of the Good Shepherd; Conveying the Faith to Adolescents; Creating a Parish Process for Catechumens and Candidates in RCIA; Liturgical Music; Role of the Church Hierarchy in Catechesis; The Catechist’s Backpack; Role of Godparents and Sponsors; Four Marian Dogmas; the Catechism as the Catechist’s Best Friend; Catechetical Methods; Management and Discipline; Catechesis for Persons with Disabilities, and a specific workshop for all those teaching Grades K-8.

Besides an outstanding lineup of many of your favorite speakers from within the diocese, we also have speakers coming from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, the Diocese of Allentown, and the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

This conference is coordinated by the Diocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, so there will always be a focus on evangelizing catechesis. It is designed to support the work of catechesis in the Diocese of Harrisburg by fostering on-going instruction, formation, and encouragement of our dedicated parish catechists and parish catechetical coordinators and directors. It is intended as well for youth ministry leaders, Catholic school teachers, RCIA and adult faith formation leaders and instructors, homeschooling parents, and all who seek to spread the saving message of Jesus Christ and His Church. The purpose is to help all those called to teach the doctrine of the faith in all of its beauty, rigor, and vigor to children, teenagers, and adults throughout the Diocese of Harrisburg….to our students, children, and grandchildren.

In a July 2017 address to catechists in Argentina, Pope Francis wrote that being catechists is a:

“…vocation to the service of the Church, [the faith that] has been received from the Lord, must in time be transmitted.” He went on to write, “We need to take ownership of all the potential of piety and love that popular religiosity holds, not only so that the contents of the faith are transmitted, but so that a real school of formation is created, in which the gift of faith that was received is cultivated, so that the acts and words reflect the grace of being disciples of Jesus.”

Please join us Nov. 11 at the Cardinal Keeler Center for the annual Catechetical Conference. All are welcome! I am confident that afterward you will look back and realize it was the best way you could have spent your day. May Our Lord bless this day, and may Mary, Star of Evangelization, Mother and Model of Catechists, pray for us!

Register for the Catechetical Conference online at www.hbgdiocese.org/catconference.

(Jim Gontis is the Director of the Diocesan Office for Evangelization and Catechesis, and the Director of Sports Ministry for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By James F. Gontis, Special to The Witness