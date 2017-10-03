Diocesan Encuentro Calls Hispanic Community to Action in Ministry

As part of the Catholic Church’s efforts to better respond to the presence of the Hispanic community and to strengthen ways for Hispanic Catholics to respond to the call to serve the Church as disciples, the Diocese of Harrisburg held an Encuentro gathering of some 400 Hispanic Catholics Sept. 23 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg.

Encuentro (which means Encounter), is a process of reflection and action that calls all Catholics to activity, consultation, leadership, development and identification of best practices in the spirit of the New Evangelization to better serve Hispanic Catholics and call them to active involvement.

The Diocesan Hispanic Ministry is guided by the Hispanic Apostolate, click here to learn more.

It has been proposed as a priority activity of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Strategic Plan for 2017-2020, and is under the USCCB’s Subcommittee on Hispanic Affairs and the Committee on Cultural Diversity.

Encuentro begins at the grass-roots level, as Catholics in individual parishes, lay ecclesial movements, organizations and institutions are called to encounter Hispanic Catholics for their missionary discipleship. It also calls the Hispanic community to be part of the pastoral work in the United States.

The Diocesan Encuentro, offered in Spanish, featured a keynote presentation by Bishop Manuel Cruz, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark, and a Mass concelebrated by Bishop Cruz by Bishop Ronald Gainer.

Workshops addressed adult faith formation, youth ministry and marriage ministry, and the day concluded with Marian Consecration.

The momentum of Encuentro continues beyond the diocesan gathering. The four-year process for what is the Church’s fifth Encuentro began last year with the development and training of diocesan teams. In Harrisburg, 42 people serve on the Encuentro team – separate from the Diocesan Hispanic Apostolate – and include representatives from diocesan offices and Hispanic diocesan lay leaders recommended by their pastors.

Short-term plans for the Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Harrisburg include:

The Diocesan Office for Marriage and Respect Life will be providing formation sessions to Spanish-speaking mentor couples. The couples were trained last July in the Spanish version of “God’s Plan,” and training will resume next winter.

The Diocesan Office of Adult Education and Catechist Formation is offering the Spanish-speaking the opportunity to pursue a Basic Catechist Certification in Spanish. A pilot will be launched at Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg next May, using the University of Dayton’s program. The goal is to better prepare Hispanic/Latino lay leaders to serve the Church in Harrisburg as – for example – youth ministers, mentor couples, RCIA facilitators, etc.

The Diocesan Encuentro team will offer additional retreats or day of reflection. The next one will be a Lenten Retreat.

The Diocesan and regional-level celebrations that are taking place will be followed by the National Encuentro Sept. 20-23, 2018, in Dallas, Texas, a gathering of lay leaders, bishops and members of the Diocesan Encuentro teams. The U.S. Bishops’ Subcommittee on Hispanic Affairs and Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church will then develop a national pastoral plan for the Hispanic Community to be implemented by 2020.

According to the USCCB’s Subcommittee on Hispanic Affairs, 2011 statistics list the U.S. Catholic population at more than 68.2 million, representing 22.9 percent of the total population of the United States. The Hispanic population as of 2011 was 52 million, 16.7 percent of the nation’s total population. Hispanics constitute about 60 percent of all Catholics under the age of 18 in the United States.

(Contributing to this article was Jaclyn Curran, Coordinator of Multicultural Ministries for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness