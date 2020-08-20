Spiritual Offerings

Good Shepherd Parish in Camp Hill’s Mass of Remembrance for all families who have experienced the loss of a child (through miscarriage, abortion, stillbirth or early death), on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in the church. Take this opportunity to remember your children, and to name them if you have not. Those who have not been given a name can be listed with your last name, such as “Baby Jones.” Names will be brought to the altar to be remembered by our parish family. Names of children who have been submitted in previous years will be included in this year’s remembrance. Submit your child’s name for remembrance by mailing to the Parish Office at 3435 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and marking the envelope “Mass of Remembrance.” You may also call Mrs. Geri Andregic at 717-761-4789 or e-mail your child’s name to andregicg@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome to attend this Mass.

Fundraisers & Events

St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church in Harrisburg’s Drive Thru Slavic Food Fest, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., or until sold out. Hot platters of halupki (cabbage rolls), perohi, kielbasa, and halushki for $12. There will be no hot ala carte items. Frozen foods will also be available. Nut rolls with walnut, poppy seed or apricot filling are $10. Frozen perohi by the dozen with potato & cheese, farmer cheese, cabbage, sauerkraut, prune or apple fillings will be sold for $6. Smoked kielbasa will be available in rings or sticks for $7. Quantities are limited, the sale is on a first come, first served basis, no orders will be taken. Church is located at 5408 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA. Visit www.StAnnByz.org.

Morning Star’s first-ever 30-minute Virtual Annual Life Saving Banquet will be held online September 3, at 6:30 p.m. This is Morning Star’s biggest fundraising event of the year to support their life-affirming mission—to reach more abortion-vulnerable women in Central PA. Hear a ministry update and client stories, plus they will share a big announcement! Register online at www.SupportMorningStar.com or call 717-920-0411.

Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Lancaster’s virtual “Recess: At Home,” Greek take-out dinner (Pastitso, lasagna, baklava) will be available for pick-up on Aug. 28. Tickets must be purchased in advance. A virtual silent auction opens Aug. 28 and ends Aug. 29. To order tickets and view the auction items, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/sacredheartschool.

St. John the Baptist School in New Freedom, Food Truck Fundraisers, Aug. 24 and Sept. 16 from 4-7:30 p.m. Events support the school. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit and relax while enjoying your food. Follow the Food Truck Fundraiser event on Facebook to get the most up to date information as to what food trucks will be in attendance. For your safety, CDC, state and local guidelines will be followed by patrons and vendors. For any questions or comments, email sshaffer1@sjbnf.org.

Christ the King Church in Benton is selling homemade pierogies. Cost is $7 per dozen or a bag of three-dozen for $20. Call the parish office at 570-925-6969 to order. Pick up Monday, Thursday or Saturday mornings in August.

York Catholic High School’s 30th Annual Golf Tournament, Sept. 21 at the Out Door Country Club in York. Registration for this four-person scramble tournament starts at 7:30 a.m. with play beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and includes greens fee, cart rental, refreshments on the course, lunch and prizes. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund. Sponsorships are available. Registration closes Sept. 11. For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

The 37th Annual Hispanic Cultural Festival: Take-Out Edition, Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at San Juan Bautista Parish in Lancaster. With COVID regulations in place, San Juan Bautista will offer a modified festival, with food served to go and music livestreamed online. Festival culminates at 10 p.m. Saturday with a Grand Raffle of three large cash prizes of $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000. Traditional Hispanic cuisine includes empanadas, chorizo con arepa and gaseosa colombiana from Colombia; pinchos, pasteles and alcapurrias from Puerto Rico; and burritos, fajitas, tacos, tamales and enchiladas from the Mexican community. Entertainment to be announced. For more information, visit www.LancasterHispanicFestival.com.

The annual Buchanan Valley Picnic, hosted by St. Ignatius Parish, is canceled for this year. The parish plans to resume the event in 2021.

Autumn-Fest 2020. The Carlisle Area Family Life Center, Carlisle’s only pro-life pregnancy and family resource center, will hold their annual Autumn-Fest on Friday, Sept. 18 from 6-9 p.m., at the pavilion behind the LeTort View Community Center on the Carlisle Barracks. Enjoy a pulled pork dinner, listen to the Bluestone Bluegrass Band and practice social distancing under the stars. Silent and live auctions. Tickets are $35 each and available at CAFLC or by calling 717-243-6544. Ticket price includes dinner and two drinks. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 31 for planning purposes

Education & Enrichment

York Theology on Tap will meet Sept. 22 at The First Post, 3691 E. Market St., York at 7 p.m. The topic for this event is “Trusting Providence in a Coronavirus Pandemic.” Speaker is Warren Herman, director of St. Michael Ministries for Spiritual Deception Education, and facilitator of the group, From New Age to True Faith. He is a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover. All young adults in their 20s and 30s, married or single, Catholic or non-Catholic are welcome to join in this event. No RSVP required. Theology on Tap is a Young Adult Ministry and evangelization outreach of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events. Join us for this virtual event as we explore, “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” by Johnnette Benkovic Williams and Thomas Sullivan. This 10 session book study/review will be Saturday mornings from Sept. 12 through Nov. 21, through audio conferencing or Zoom. Participants will explore why the Rosary is the perfect defense for our current times. Books should be ordered by Aug. 24. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

“Surviving Divorce: Hope and Healing for the Catholic Family” ministry will be offered at Good Shepherd Parish in Camp Hill. Sessions are Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 1. The ministry offers hope and healing to those who have experienced the pain and loneliness of a broken marriage. It features 12 video presentations that cover topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children and a former spouse, and annulment and remarriage. This program is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later. Through presentations and personal testimonies, participants are able to find answers to their questions, restore their hope, and begin authentic healing. For information and registration, contact Deb at dsalldin@thegoodshep.org or 717-761-1167.

St. John the Baptist in New Freedom is hosting a 12-week Surviving Divorce program which brings hope and healing to those who have experienced a broken marriage. It includes 12 video presentations featuring a psychologist, priests and personal testimonies from Catholic men and women. Topics covered include shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children and a former spouse, and annulment and remarriage. Program is based on the teachings of the Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel and clarity after separation or divorce. For information, visit http://www.catholicsdivorce.com. The program begins Sept. 9 at 6:45 p.m., and will take place via Zoom meetings. A $25 fee includes the Surviving Divorce Personal Guide and all program materials. Register by Sept. 1 by contacting facilitators Deb Cousin at deb.cousin@verizon.net or Pat Smith at dontel972@aol.com.

Job Openings

St. Joseph Parish in Mechanicsburg is seeking a Communication and Social Media Coordinator. This will be a new position on our parish staff. The primary responsibilities include providing strategic communications and marketing direction for the parish and managing our communication through multiple platforms to include social media. Interested candidates can call the Parish Office at 717-766-9433 for a copy of the job description, and are asked to send a letter of interest and current résumé via email to: adultformation@stjosephmech.org. You can also drop your letter of interest and résumé at the parish office or mail them to St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Office, 410 East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, Attn: Parish Manager, by Aug. 28.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament has an opening for a part-time Maintenance person for the church and rectory. Please contact Trish at olbsfinance@gmail.com or call the rectory at 717-233-1014, ext. 102, for more information.

St. Joseph School in York is seeking a nurse and a primary classroom aide. Part-time nursing position is throughout the 10-month school year, keeping our students safe and healthy. Requires a mature, professional, committed individual, with excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills who is a practicing Catholic, with a background in the health care field as an R.N. or degree in nursing. Contact Mrs. Corrinne A. Eck at 717-755-1797 or eck@sjy.org, for additional information or to submit résumé. Ten-month classroom aide position will supervise and support students in non-instructional areas such as student lunch programs, car line duty, actively monitoring recess, and transitions between classes; regularly assist with student health and safety protocol; provide support to homeroom teachers to include assigned clerical duties, making copies, changing bulletin boards, etc.; and serve in a substitute role when necessary. Send a letter of interest with a résumé to Mrs. Corrinne A. Eck, Principal at 2945 Kingston Rd., York, PA 17404 or eck@sjy.org or call 717-755-1797 for additional information.

York Catholic High School is seeking a Social Studies teacher. Ten-month position available immediately, grades 7-12. Certification and related Bachelor Degree in appropriate major required. State and federal clearances required. Send resume, certification, Diocesan application, a copy of state and federal clearances, and letter of interest to Kathy Hand, Director of Studies, York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403 or khand@yorkcatholic.org or call 717-846-8871, ext. 313 for additional information.

St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey is looking to hire the following employees, due to increasing enrollment and moving into a new school building. Clearances are needed for all positions: three classroom aides Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for pre 3, pre 4 and middle school; support aide, Monday-Friday as needed; after-school care director, five days a week from 3-6 p.m.; and a custodian for Monday-Friday from 2:30-10:30 p.m. Send résumé or questions to Sister Eileen at sreileen@stjoanhershey.org or call 717-533-2854, ext. 118.

Holy Name of Jesus Church in Harrisburg is looking for a skilled, full-time maintenance person. Responsibilities include cleaning, maintaining, inspecting and reporting on the condition of all parish buildings. The position requires immediate response to problems and emergency situations. Interested candidates should send their resumes to the HNJ parish office, c/o Parish Manager; or holynameofjesusparishharrisburg@hbgdiocese.org. For more information, please call 717-652-4211.

St. Patrick School in Carlisle seeks caregivers for after-school extended day program, CARES. This is a five-day, part-time position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Tuesday/Thursday position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Monday/Wednesday/Friday position from 2-5:30 p.m. Workers should be adaptable and willing to work with children from ages 3-14. Pay starts at $10 an hour, subject to applicant’s experience. Tuition discount is a possibility for those with students at the school. Visit www.spscarlisle.org or contact Principal Antoinette Oliverio at aoliverio@spscarlisle.org for more information or to set up an interview. Though it is not a requirement to have a teacher’s certification, it is necessary to complete all Diocesan clearances, including Act 34 (PA State Police Background Clearance), Act 151 (PA Child Abuse History Clearance), Act 126 (Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training) and FBI clearance.

St. Joseph School Extended Day Program in Mechanicsburg has an opening for a caregiver 2-3 afternoons per week from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Responsibilities include playing with and helping children, assisting children with homework, helping to serve snack, cleaning up after snack, and other duties as required by the director. Applicants will need to complete or submit (done within the past 12 months) all necessary employee clearances and background checks, along with a valid driver’s license. E-mail Linda Schneider at lschneider@stjoesmech.org.