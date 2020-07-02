Fundraisers & Events

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Seven Sorrows BVM Parish in Middletown will host a blood drive with the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, July 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the school gym. Donors are asked to wear a mask at the drive. Donors will receive a certificate to Sweet Dawgs self-serve frozen desserts and a blood donor t-shirt. A form of ID is required to donate. The blood bank suggests scheduling an appointment to donate; call 1-800-771-0059 or sign up at www.717giveblood.org.

Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont will hold a Potato Cake Sale on Friday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Picnic Shed.

Midnight Smokin’ BBQ event at Holy Infant Parish in Manchester, July 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Purchase take-out of delicious smoked meats. Take home or eat at the parish pavilion.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host The Italian Job food truck at the parish pavilion, July 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Eat at the pavilion or take orders home.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host “Rock N’ Roll at the Pavilion, Aug. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Listen to music and relive the 1950s with music provided by DJ Michelangelo LaMattina. Dinner from The Sweet Patch Food Truck. Bring a chair or blanket or sit at a picnic table. Bring drinks and snacks to last the evening.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover’s Christmas in July Bazaar and Yard Sale, July 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. Music by Denny Kopp of Iron Ridge Bluegrass Band. Children’s entertainment by Critter Connections Petting Zoo. Balloon twisting by Jerry Keebler Entertainment. Cookout of hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken. Cotton candy, beer garden, indoor bazaar and outdoor yard sale.

The St. Pauline Foundation in Kulpmont, summer raffle on July 24 from noon-6 p.m. and July 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 50 items, including Rae Dunn, Lenox, Longaberger, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and bistro sets. Tickets are 26 for $20; additional sheets of 26 for $10. Homemade pigeons, haluski, sausage and more available for purchase – take out only. Social distancing and masks required. Those unable to attend can call JoAnn at 570-259-9299 to make an appointment to view items and purchase tickets July 20-23.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Job Openings

St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey is looking to hire the following employees, due to increasing enrollment and moving into a new school building. Clearances are needed for all positions: sixth-grade Language Arts teacher; seventh-grade middle school Math teacher; preschool 3 teacher for five full days a week; preschool 3 teacher for three half days a week; part-time Spanish teacher for grades 3-8; three classroom aides Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for pre 3, pre 4 and middle school; support aide, Monday-Friday as needed; after-school care director, five days a week from 3-6 p.m.; custodian for Monday-Friday from 2:30-10:30 p.m.; and a cafeteria assistant or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Send résumé or questions to Sister Eileen at sreileen@stjoanhershey.org or call 717-533-2854, ext. 118.

Sacred Heart Preschool in Lancaster has an opening for a part-time, long-term substitute teacher. Please contact Linda Simpson at 717-606-2670 with inquiries.

York Catholic High School is seeking an Attendance Officer for the 2020-2021 school year. Qualified candidates should demonstrate an understanding of the importance their position plays in all aspects of a student’s developmental progress. Candidates must also be individuals rooted in faith, willing to support Gospel values, and willing to inspire students through their word and example to accept and live these values and teaching. The Attendance Officer is a 10-month position (available mid-August 2020). Duties include attendance and discipline database management and main office support. Requirements: High School diploma, strong interpersonal, computer, and organizational skills, state and federal clearances. Send résumé, Diocese of Harrisburg Application for Non-Teaching Employment (see www.yorkcatholic.org), a copy of state and federal clearances, and letter of interest to Mrs. Sheila Gick, Office Manager, York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403, or sgick@yorkcatholic.org.

St. Joseph School Extended Day Program in Mechanicsburg has an opening for a caregiver 2-3 afternoons per week from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Responsibilities include playing with and helping children, assisting children with homework, helping to serve snack, cleaning up after snack, and other duties as required by the director. Applicants will need to complete or submit (done within the past 12 months) all necessary employee clearances and background checks, along with a valid driver’s license. E-mail Linda Schneider at lschneider@stjoesmech.org.

St. Francis Xavier School is seeking a Fourth Grade Teacher, to teach fourth and fifth grade Religion and Social Studies, as well as Fourth Grade ELA. All Diocesan paperwork is required to be completed for the application. Contact Rebecca Sieg, Principal, at bsieg@sfxcs-pa.org or 717-334-4221.

Employment opportunities available at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Technology Education & Integrated Technology Teacher (Grades K-8), Physical Education Teacher (Grades K-8), Art Education Teacher (Middle School Grades 6-8), After School Clubs Program Supervisor, and substitute teachers. If interested in any position, send a cover letter, résumé, transcripts, and pastor letter to Mrs. Patricia A. Foltz, Principal, at pfoltz@omph.org.