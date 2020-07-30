Spiritual Offerings

Live, virtual Caelorum event, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., with Caelorum group from St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey. Facebook event with live praise, worship and Scripture reflection. A link to the live event will be available at the Caelorum Facebook page. Call Lou at 717-215-4175 for information.

Pilgrimages & Retreats

The Carmelite retreat planned at Villa Sacred Heart in Danville for Sept. 18-20 has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The annual Pilgrimage for World Peace through Mary will take place Aug. 6 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Md. Father John Hoke, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Milton, and Father Michael Reid, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover, will lead the event. The first half of the event will be at the Basilica:

9:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. – Arrival

9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. – Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Mass: Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – Adoration and Benediction

11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. – Lunch & Gift Shop (bring your own lunch)

The second half of the pilgrimage will be celebrated at the National Shrine:

1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Travel to the National Shrine Grotto

1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. – Confessions at the Grotto / Visit the Shrine grounds

3:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m. – Chaplet of Divine Mercy at the Grotto

4:00 p.m. – Departure

For further information, contact Father Reid at 717-637-4625.

Fundraisers & Events

Christ the King Church in Benton is selling homemade pierogies. Cost is $7 per dozen or a bag of three-dozen for $20. Call the parish office at 570-925-696 to order. Pick up Monday, Thursday or Saturday mornings in August.

Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont, picnic food sale, July 31 from 4-8 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 2-8 p.m. Take out only. Menu includes potato cakes, chicken fingers/French fry basket, torpedoes, haluski, Italian sausage, hamburgers, stuffed cabbage, pierogies and pasta fazool. Event includes basket raffle, bake sale, yard sale and 50/50 money raffle. Basket and 50/50 raffle tickets available Aug. 3-7 from 4-8 p.m. in the activity center, with drawing on Aug. 8. Masks and social distancing protocols requested.

York Catholic High School’s 30th Annual Golf Tournament, Sept. 21 at the Out Door Country Club in York. Registration for this four-person scramble tournament starts at 7:30 a.m. with play beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and includes greens fee, cart rental, refreshments on the course, lunch and prizes. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund. Sponsorships are available. Registration closes Sept. 11. For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host “Rock N’ Roll at the Pavilion,” Aug. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Listen to music and relive the 1950s with music provided by DJ Michelangelo LaMattina. Dinner from The Sweet Patch Food Truck. Bring a chair or blanket or sit at a picnic table. Bring drinks and snacks to last the evening.

The 37th Annual Hispanic Cultural Festival: Take-Out Edition, Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at San Juan Bautista Parish in Lancaster. With COVID regulations in place, San Juan Bautista will offer a modified festival, with food served to go and music livestreamed online. Festival culminates at 10 p.m. Saturday with a Grand Raffle of three large cash prizes of $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000. Traditional Hispanic cuisine includes empanadas, chorizo con arepa and gaseosa colombiana from Colombia; pinchos, pasteles and alcapurrias from Puerto Rico; and burritos, fajitas, tacos, tamales and enchiladas from the Mexican community. Entertainment to be announced. For more information, visit www.LancasterHispanicFestival.com.

Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish in Myerstown presents Summerfest Café, Aug. 7 from 3-8 p.m., and Aug. 8 from 1-7 p.m. The festival may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some of your favorite foods. Menu both days features halupki, halusky, pierogies, fish and chips, apple dumplings, a bake sale, soda and water. The festival’s famous sausage will be served Friday; homemade meatball sandwiches are featured on Saturday. Rain or shine event; take out eat outside, weather permitting. Please bring bills only, or debit/credit cards. Visit the event’s Facebook page: mghsummerfest.

Lancaster Catholic High School Crusader Football Golf Outing, Aug. 7 at Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy. Registration from noon-12:45 p.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner provided after the round. Cost is $110 per player, $400 per foursome. Hole sponsorships available. Registration deadline is July 1. For a registration and sponsorship form, call Jim at 717-371-7188.

Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Catawissa, annual picnic, July 31 and Aug. 1. Pick-up only, 3-8 p.m. Take-out potato cakes, halupki, pierogies, haluski, baked goods and raffle tickets. Pre-orders suggested by July 17; order on Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church’s Facebook page, via e-mail at olompicnic@gmail.com; or call 570-336-4771.

Prince of Peace Parish in Steelton, take-out lamb dinner, Aug. 15. Includes roast lamb, potato salad, cabbage and noodles and bread or a roll. Cost is $12 per person. Order online at http://www.tinyurl.com/poplamb81520 or contact the parish office at 717-985-1330. Dinners may be picked up at noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Please indicate what time is convenient for you, and provide your e-mail address and phone number when ordering.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg’s annual Lobster Fest, Aug. 29. Featuring freshly delivered Maine lobsters. Cost is $13 for a live lobster, $14 steamed, $22 for a dinner. Dinner includes potatoes, corn on the cob and cole slaw. Pulled pork dinners for $10 include roll, bbq sauce, potatoes, corn on the cob and cole slaw. Pulled pork sold for $8 per quart, cole slaw for $3 per pint. Event is take-out only. Pick up orders between 4 and 7 p.m. Gift basket and prize raffle outdoors. All orders due by Aug. 7; call 570-672-2302 (Monday through Thursday 7:30-3 p.m.) order online at www.qmhr.net.

The annual Buchanan Valley Picnic, hosted by St. Ignatius Parish, is canceled for this year. The parish plans to resume the event in 2021.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

“Surviving Divorce: Hope and Healing for the Catholic Family” ministry will be offered at Good Shepherd Parish in Camp Hill. Sessions are Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 1. The ministry offers hope and healing to those who have experienced the pain and loneliness of a broken marriage. It features 12 video presentations that cover topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children and a former spouse, and annulment and remarriage. This program is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later. Through presentations and personal testimonies, participants are able to find answers to their questions, restore their hope, and begin authentic healing. For information and registration, contact Deb at dsalldin@thegoodshep.org or 717-761-1167.

St. John the Baptist in New Freedom is hosting a 12-week Surviving Divorce program which brings hope and healing to those who have experienced a broken marriage. It includes 12 video presentations featuring a psychologist, priests and personal testimonies from Catholic men and women. Topics covered include shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children and a former spouse, and annulment and remarriage. Program is based on the teachings of the Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel and clarity after separation or divorce. For information, visit http://www.catholicsdivorce.com. The program begins Sept. 9 at 6:45 p.m., and will take place via Zoom meetings. A $25 fee includes the Surviving Divorce Personal Guide and all program materials. Register by Sept. 1 by contacting facilitators Deb Cousin at deb.cousin@verizon.net or Pat Smith at dontel972@aol.com.

Job Openings

St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey is looking to hire the following employees, due to increasing enrollment and moving into a new school building. Clearances are needed for all positions: sixth-grade Language Arts teacher; seventh-grade middle school Math teacher; preschool 3 teacher for five full days a week; preschool 3 teacher for three half days a week; part-time Spanish teacher for grades 3-8; three classroom aides Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for pre 3, pre 4 and middle school; support aide, Monday-Friday as needed; after-school care director, five days a week from 3-6 p.m.; custodian for Monday-Friday from 2:30-10:30 p.m.; and a cafeteria assistant for Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Send résumé or questions to Sister Eileen at sreileen@stjoanhershey.org or call 717-533-2854, ext. 118.

Holy Name of Jesus Church in Harrisburg is looking for a skilled, full-time maintenance person. Responsibilities include cleaning, maintaining, inspecting and reporting on the condition of all parish buildings. The position requires immediate response to problems and emergency situations. Interested candidates should send their resumes to the HNJ parish office, c/o Parish Manager; or holynameofjesusparishharrisburg@hbgdiocese.org. For more information, please call 717-652-4211.

St. Patrick School in Carlisle seeks caregivers for after-school extended day program, CARES. This is a five-day, part-time position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Tuesday/Thursday position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Monday/Wednesday/Friday position from 2-5:30 p.m. Workers should be adaptable and willing to work with children from ages 3-14. Pay starts at $10 an hour, subject to applicant’s experience. Tuition discount is a possibility for those with students at the school. Visit www.spscarlisle.org or contact Principal Antoinette Oliverio at aoliverio@spscarlisle.org for more information or to set up an interview. Though it is not a requirement to have a teacher’s certification, it is necessary to complete all Diocesan clearances, including Act 34 (PA State Police Background Clearance), Act 151 (PA Child Abuse History Clearance), Act 126 (Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training) and FBI clearance.

St. Joseph School Extended Day Program in Mechanicsburg has an opening for a caregiver 2-3 afternoons per week from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Responsibilities include playing with and helping children, assisting children with homework, helping to serve snack, cleaning up after snack, and other duties as required by the director. Applicants will need to complete or submit (done within the past 12 months) all necessary employee clearances and background checks, along with a valid driver’s license. E-mail Linda Schneider at lschneider@stjoesmech.org.