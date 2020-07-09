Fundraisers & Events

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont will hold a Potato Cake Sale on Friday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Picnic Shed.

Midnight Smokin’ BBQ event at Holy Infant Parish in Manchester, July 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Purchase take-out of delicious smoked meats. Take home or eat at the parish pavilion.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host The Italian Job food truck at the parish pavilion, July 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Eat at the pavilion or take orders home.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host “Rock N’ Roll at the Pavilion,” Aug. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Listen to music and relive the 1950s with music provided by DJ Michelangelo LaMattina. Dinner from The Sweet Patch Food Truck. Bring a chair or blanket or sit at a picnic table. Bring drinks and snacks to last the evening.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover’s Christmas in July Bazaar and Yard Sale, July 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. Music by Denny Kopp of Iron Ridge Bluegrass Band. Children’s entertainment by Critter Connections Petting Zoo. Balloon twisting by Jerry Keebler Entertainment. Cookout of hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken. Cotton candy, beer garden, indoor bazaar and outdoor yard sale.

The St. Pauline Foundation in Kulpmont, summer raffle on July 24 from noon-6 p.m. and July 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 50 items, including Rae Dunn, Lenox, Longaberger, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and bistro sets. Tickets are 26 for $20; additional sheets of 26 for $10. Homemade pigeons, haluski, sausage and more available for purchase – take out only. Social distancing and masks required. Those unable to attend can call JoAnn at 570-259-9299 to make an appointment to view items and purchase tickets July 20-23.

The 37th Annual Hispanic Cultural Festival: Take-Out Edition, Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at San Juan Bautista Parish in Lancaster. With COVID regulations in place, San Juan Bautista will offer a modified festival, with food served to go and music livestreamed online. Festival culminates at 10 p.m. Saturday with a Grand Raffle of three large cash prizes of $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000. Traditional Hispanic cuisine includes empanadas, chorizo con arepa and gaseosa colombiana from Colombia; pinchos, pasteles and alcapurrias from Puerto Rico; and burritos, fajitas, tacos, tamales and enchiladas from the Mexican community. Entertainment to be announced. For more information, visit www.LancasterHispanicFestival.com.

Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish in Myerstown presents Summerfest Café, Aug. 7 from 3-8 p.m., and Aug. 8 from 1-7 p.m. The festival may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some of your favorite foods. Menu both days features halupki, halusky, pierogies, fish and chips, apple dumplings, a bake sale, soda and water. The festival’s famous sausage will be served Friday; homemade meatball sandwiches are featured on Saturday. Rain or shine event; take out eat outside, weather permitting. Please bring bills only, or debit/credit cards. Visit the event’s Facebook page: mghsummerfest.

Lancaster Catholic High School Crusader Football Golf Outing, Aug. 7 at Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy. Registration from noon-12:45 p.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner provided after the round. Cost is $110 per player, $400 per foursome. Hole sponsorships available. Registration deadline is July 1. For a registration and sponsorship form, call Jim at 717-371-7188.

Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Catawissa, annual picnic, July 31 and Aug. 1. Pick-up only, 3-8 p.m. Take-out potato cakes, halupki, pierogies, haluski, baked goods and raffle tickets. Pre-orders suggested by July 17; order on Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church’s Facebook page, via e-mail at olompicnic@gmail.com; or call 570-336-4771.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Job Openings

St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey is looking to hire the following employees, due to increasing enrollment and moving into a new school building. Clearances are needed for all positions: sixth-grade Language Arts teacher; seventh-grade middle school Math teacher; preschool 3 teacher for five full days a week; preschool 3 teacher for three half days a week; part-time Spanish teacher for grades 3-8; three classroom aides Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for pre 3, pre 4 and middle school; support aide, Monday-Friday as needed; after-school care director, five days a week from 3-6 p.m.; custodian for Monday-Friday from 2:30-10:30 p.m.; and a cafeteria assistant for Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Send résumé or questions to Sister Eileen at sreileen@stjoanhershey.org or call 717-533-2854, ext. 118.

Sacred Heart Preschool in Lancaster has an opening for a part-time, long-term substitute teacher. Please contact Linda Simpson at 717-606-2670 with inquiries.

St. Patrick School in Carlisle seeks caregivers for after-school extended day program, CARES. This is a five-day, part-time position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Tuesday/Thursday position from 2-5:30 p.m.; or Monday/Wednesday/Friday position from 2-5:30 p.m. Workers should be adaptable and willing to work with children from ages 3-14. Pay starts at $10 an hour, subject to applicant’s experience. Tuition discount is a possibility for those with students at the school. Visit www.spscarlisle.org or contact Principal Antoinette Oliverio at aoliverio@spscarlisle.org for more information or to set up an interview. Though it is not a requirement to have a teacher’s certification, it is necessary to complete all Diocesan clearances, including Act 34 (PA State Police Background Clearance), Act 151 (PA Child Abuse History Clearance), Act 126 (Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training) and FBI clearance.

St. Joseph School Extended Day Program in Mechanicsburg has an opening for a caregiver 2-3 afternoons per week from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Responsibilities include playing with and helping children, assisting children with homework, helping to serve snack, cleaning up after snack, and other duties as required by the director. Applicants will need to complete or submit (done within the past 12 months) all necessary employee clearances and background checks, along with a valid driver’s license. E-mail Linda Schneider at lschneider@stjoesmech.org.

Employment opportunities available at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Technology Education & Integrated Technology Teacher (Grades K-8), Physical Education Teacher (Grades K-8), Art Education Teacher (Middle School Grades 6-8), After School Clubs Program Supervisor, and substitute teachers. If interested in any position, send a cover letter, résumé, transcripts, and pastor letter to Mrs. Patricia A. Foltz, Principal, at pfoltz@omph.org.