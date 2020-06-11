Fundraisers & Events

The St. Pauline Center in Kulpmont is lighting candles that can be purchased in memory of loved ones. While the doors of the center remain closed, volunteers are lighting candles offered for prayers for loved ones. A large candle can be lit for $5, and a small one for $1. Mail your selection and payment to the St. Pauline Foundation, P.O. Box 115, Kulpmont, PA, 17834.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

St. John the Baptist in New Freedom is holding its inaugural Annual Summer Bazaar & Yard Sale on June 20 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This outdoor and indoor event will feature garden, outdoor and Christmas decorations, a women’s boutique, furniture, art, baked goods, gift baskets, yard sale items, crafts and a silent auction. Food will be for sale by Knights of Columbus Council #8891.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Pilgrimages & Retreats

The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is unable to hold the HDCCW 10th Annual Weekend Retreat scheduled for June 12-14, 2020, due to restrictions in place for the pandemic. Father Chris Alar, MIC, has agreed to be our retreat master for 2021. “Save the date” of June 11-13, 2021 for the 2021 HDCCW Weekend Retreat.

Rachel’s Vineyard retreats in June have been canceled. The retreats are for women and men struggling with grief and loss from an abortion. The next retreat is scheduled for September in Columbia, Pa. Rachel’s Vineyard retreats are part of the Project Rachel ministry in the Diocese of Harrisburg. For information on the confidential retreats, contact Becky Biter at undefeatedcourage@gmail.com.

Job Openings

Employment opportunities available at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Technology Education & Integrated Technology Teacher (Grades K-8), Physical Education Teacher (Grades K-8), Art Education Teacher (Middle School Grades 6-8), After School Clubs Program Supervisor, and substitute teachers. If interested in any position, send a cover letter, résumé, transcripts, and pastor letter to Mrs. Patricia A. Foltz, Principal, at pfoltz@omph.org.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster is seeking a full-time middle school math and science teacher. All applicants must complete the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Employment Application, submit three current letters of reference, and obtain the proper clearances. To be considered for an interview, applicants must also provide a Pastor’s letter of reference from the church that they currently attend. If interested, please submit a cover letter, résumé, letters of reference, Pastor’s letter of recommendation, and transcripts to Mr. Jeffrey Hughes, Principal, Resurrection Catholic School, at jhughes@rcspa.org or mail information to Resurrection Catholic School, 521 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The application packet found on the Diocesan website must be completed and submitted. Please see the link to the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Teaching Application: https://www.hbgdiocese.org/catholic-schools/employment-applications/.