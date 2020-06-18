Spiritual Offerings

Virtual Caelorum event on Facebook, July 1 at 7 p.m. Live praise, worship and Scripture reflection. A link to the live event will be available at the Caelorum Facebook page. Call Lou at 717-215-4175 with any questions.

Fundraisers & Events

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

St. John the Baptist in New Freedom is holding its inaugural Annual Summer Bazaar & Yard Sale on June 20 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This outdoor and indoor event will feature garden, outdoor and Christmas decorations, a women’s boutique, furniture, art, baked goods, gift baskets, yard sale items, crafts and a silent auction. Food will be for sale by Knights of Columbus Council #8891.

St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle is holding a Father’s Day Food Truck Sunday in the PAC Parking lot on June 21 from noon-3 p.m. Trucks include Mad Dash, Brickers Famous French Fries, Potato Coop, Farm Show Milkshake Truck and Stocks on 2nd. Give dad a break from the grill, relax and celebrate dads, grand dads, uncles, sons…everyone! Come and join us at 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle.

York Catholic High School, educating students in grades 7-12, is hosting a Virtual Open House on June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. Speak with our dedicated faculty and administration to learn about all YC has to offer. Chat with our athletics and music staff to learn about our extra-curricular activities. Sit in on a virtual class with a student to experience our teachers and classes. Visit www.yorkcatholic.org to sign-up to receive the link to join us. For more information, contact York Catholic High School at 717-846-8871, ext. 220.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Job Openings

Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Cornwall is seeking a handy-man to work part-time cleaning and doing repair work which may require electrical and plumbing basics. If you or someone you know may be interested, please call 717-273-1574.

Employment opportunities available at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Technology Education & Integrated Technology Teacher (Grades K-8), Physical Education Teacher (Grades K-8), Art Education Teacher (Middle School Grades 6-8), After School Clubs Program Supervisor, and substitute teachers. If interested in any position, send a cover letter, résumé, transcripts, and pastor letter to Mrs. Patricia A. Foltz, Principal, at pfoltz@omph.org.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster is seeking a full-time middle school math and science teacher. All applicants must complete the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Employment Application, submit three current letters of reference, and obtain the proper clearances. To be considered for an interview, applicants must also provide a Pastor’s letter of reference from the church that they currently attend. If interested, please submit a cover letter, résumé, letters of reference, Pastor’s letter of recommendation, and transcripts to Mr. Jeffrey Hughes, Principal, Resurrection Catholic School, at jhughes@rcspa.org or mail information to Resurrection Catholic School, 521 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The application packet found on the Diocesan website must be completed and submitted. Please see the link to the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Teaching Application: https://www.hbgdiocese.org/catholic-schools/employment-applications/.