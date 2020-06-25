Spiritual Offerings

Virtual Caelorum event on Facebook, July 1 at 7 p.m. Live praise, worship and Scripture reflection. A link to the live event will be available at the Caelorum Facebook page. Call Lou at 717-215-4175 with any questions.

Fundraisers & Events

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Seven Sorrows BVM Parish in Middletown will host a blood drive with the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, July 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the school gym. Donors are asked to wear a mask at the drive. Donors will receive a certificate to Sweet Dawgs self-serve frozen desserts and a blood donor t-shirt. A form of ID is required to donate. The blood bank suggests scheduling an appointment to donate; call 1-800-771-0059 or sign up at www.717giveblood.org.

Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont will hold a Potato Cake Sale on Friday, July 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Picnic Shed.

Midnight Smokin’ BBQ event at Holy Infant Parish in Manchester, July 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Purchase take-out of delicious smoked meats. Take home or eat at the parish pavilion.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester will host “Rock N’ Roll at the Pavilion, Aug. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Listen to music and relive the 1950s with music provided by DJ Michelangelo LaMattina. Dinner from The Sweet Patch Food Truck. Bring a chair or blanket or sit at a picnic table. Bring drinks and snacks to last the evening.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Job Openings

York Catholic High School is seeking an Attendance Officer for the 2020-2021 school year. Qualified candidates should demonstrate an understanding of the importance their position plays in all aspects of a student’s developmental progress. Candidates must also be individuals rooted in faith, willing to support Gospel values, and willing to inspire students through their word and example to accept and live these values and teaching. The Attendance Officer is a 10-month position (available mid-August 2020). Duties include attendance and discipline database management and main office support. Requirements: High School diploma, strong interpersonal, computer, and organizational skills, state and federal clearances. Send résumé, Diocese of Harrisburg Application for Non-Teaching Employment (see www.yorkcatholic.org), a copy of state and federal clearances, and letter of interest to Mrs. Sheila Gick, Office Manager, York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403, or sgick@yorkcatholic.org.

St. John the Baptist School in New Freedom is seeking a fourth-grade teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. This person should have an interest and a passion for teaching children. The ability to collaborate with staff, partnering with parents, and willingness to utilize technology resources for instruction is essential. Candidates must be rooted in their faith and support the Catholic school values. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and résumé to Tricia Wilding at twilding@sjbnf.org. Interested applicants should refer to the following link for employment application: https://www.hbgdiocese.org/catholic-schools/employment-applications/.

St. Joseph School Extended Day Program in Mechanicsburg has an opening for a caregiver 2-3 afternoons per week from 2:15-5:30 p.m. Responsibilities include playing with and helping children, assisting children with homework, helping to serve snack, cleaning up after snack, and other duties as required by the director. Applicants will need to complete or submit (done within the past 12 months) all necessary employee clearances and background checks, along with a valid driver’s license. E-mail Linda Schneider at lschneider@stjoesmech.org.

St. Francis Xavier School is seeking a Fourth Grade Teacher, to teach fourth and fifth grade Religion and Social Studies, as well as Fourth Grade ELA. All Diocesan paperwork is required to be completed for the application. Contact Rebecca Sieg, Principal, at bsieg@sfxcs-pa.org or 717-334-4221.

Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Cornwall is seeking a handy-man to work part-time cleaning and doing repair work which may require electrical and plumbing basics. If you or someone you know may be interested, please call 717-273-1574.

Employment opportunities available at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Technology Education & Integrated Technology Teacher (Grades K-8), Physical Education Teacher (Grades K-8), Art Education Teacher (Middle School Grades 6-8), After School Clubs Program Supervisor, and substitute teachers. If interested in any position, send a cover letter, résumé, transcripts, and pastor letter to Mrs. Patricia A. Foltz, Principal, at pfoltz@omph.org.