Fundraisers & Events

The St. Pauline Center in Kulpmont is lighting candles that can be purchased in memory of loved ones. While the doors of the center remain closed, volunteers are lighting candles offered for prayers for loved ones. A large candle can be lit for $5, and a small one for $1. Mail your selection and payment to the St. Pauline Foundation, P.O. Box 115, Kulpmont, PA, 17834.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

Pilgrimages & Retreats

The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is unable to hold the HDCCW 10th Annual Weekend Retreat scheduled for June 12-14, 2020, due to restrictions in place for the pandemic. Father Chris Alar, MIC, has agreed to be our retreat master for 2021. “Save the date” of June 11-13, 2021 for the 2021 HDCCW Weekend Retreat.

Rachel’s Vineyard retreats in June have been canceled. The retreats are for women and men struggling with grief and loss from an abortion. The next retreat is scheduled for September in Columbia, Pa. Rachel’s Vineyard retreats are part of the Project Rachel ministry in the Diocese of Harrisburg. For information on the confidential retreats, contact Becky Biter at undefeatedcourage@gmail.com.

Job Openings

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster is seeking a full-time middle school math and science teacher. All applicants must complete the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Employment Application, submit three current letters of reference, and obtain the proper clearances. To be considered for an interview, applicants must also provide a Pastor’s letter of reference from the church that they currently attend. If interested, please submit a cover letter, résumé, letters of reference, Pastor’s letter of recommendation, and transcripts to Mr. Jeffrey Hughes, Principal, Resurrection Catholic School, at jhughes@rcspa.org or mail information to Resurrection Catholic School, 521 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The application packet found on the Diocesan website must be completed and submitted. Please see the link to the Harrisburg Diocese Professional Teaching Application: https://www.hbgdiocese.org/catholic-schools/employment-applications/.

Lancaster Catholic High School seeks a practicing Catholic to serve as its Director of Enrollment Management to develop and implement a comprehensive and effective program that recruits, selects and enrolls mission-appropriate students. Reporting directly to and collaborating with the Director of Strategic Marketing and Communication, the Director will oversee the admissions operation and serve as a primary external representative of LCHS in recruiting events in key markets and in making presentations to alumni and other school constituents. He/she will assist the Director of Strategic Marketing and Communication in developing a data-driven, effective strategy that succeeds in achieving the school’s annual enrollment goals. The Director will develop and conduct admissions events, respond to admissions inquiries, interview and provide ongoing counsel to prospective families and students regarding the admissions process and review applications. He/she will manage the admissions office and programs, including developing/updating content for electronic and print communications. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of successful professional experience in sales or school admissions; the ability to work independently and as part of a team; superior interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills; and proficiency in basic customer relations management systems and computer applications. To apply, please complete the online application at advancement@lchsyes.org.

St. Anne School in Lancaster is seeking a part-time Music Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. This part-time position (15 hours per/week) is responsible for teaching grades K-8 the music curriculum established by the Diocese of Harrisburg, organizing the school Christmas Concert, providing the music for school liturgies and conducting the school choir. Candidates should be practicing Catholics with a bachelor’s degree and teaching certification. Qualified candidates should forward a résumé and cover letter to Suzanne Wood, 108 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Materials may also be emailed to: woodsu@stannelancasterpa.org.