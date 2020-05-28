Fundraisers & Events

The St. Pauline Center in Kulpmont is lighting candles that can be purchased in memory of loved ones. While the doors of the center remain closed, volunteers are lighting candles offered for prayers for loved ones. A large candle can be lit for $5, and a small one for $1. Mail your selection and payment to the St. Pauline Foundation, P.O. Box 115, Kulpmont, PA, 17834.

Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster will hold its annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Meadia Heights Golf Course in Lancaster. For information on registering as a foursome, or if you would like to become a sponsor, contact Amanda Lyda at 717-475-6330.

Education & Enrichment

Upcoming Women of Grace studies and events at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Harrisburg. Fall 2020: “The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare” Johnnette Benkovic book study/review. Dec. 12: Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration with special accompaniment by Cindy Barbee on the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer. Winter 2021: Women of Grace Foundational Study. For more information, contact Chris Arnold at carnold@womenofgrace.com or 717-379-6041.

“Spiritual Health, Physical Wellness” virtual workshop for those interested in promoting and learning about the connection between faith and health, June 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Includes opening prayer and message from Bishop Ronald Gainer and presentations on spiritual health, physical wellbeing, mental health, First Aid and end of life issues. Web camera and microphone not required to participate. To register and receive information to join the Zoom meeting, visit www.hbgdiocese.org/healthcare-ministry and click on “Upcoming Events.”

Pilgrimages & Retreats

Discover Greece in the footsteps of Paul the Apostle on April 7-17, 2021. Join Father Don H. Bender, pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle for a pilgrimage to Greece and Turkey cruise. An online travel presentation on Zoom will be held on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at https://collette.zoom.us/j/94726980926. For further information, contact Cynthia Adams at Stpatrickgreece@gmail.com.

The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is unable to hold the HDCCW 10th Annual Weekend Retreat scheduled for June 12-14, 2020, due to restrictions in place for the pandemic. Father Chris Alar, MIC, has agreed to be our retreat master for 2021. “Save the date” of June 11-13, 2021 for the 2021 HDCCW Weekend Retreat.

Rachel’s Vineyard retreats in June have been canceled. The retreats are for women and men struggling with grief and loss from an abortion. The next retreat is scheduled for September in Columbia, Pa. Rachel’s Vineyard retreats are part of the Project Rachel ministry in the Diocese of Harrisburg. For information on the confidential retreats, contact Becky Biter at undefeatedcourage@gmail.com.

Job Openings

Lancaster Catholic High School seeks a practicing Catholic to serve as its Director of Enrollment Management to develop and implement a comprehensive and effective program that recruits, selects and enrolls mission-appropriate students. Reporting directly to and collaborating with the Director of Strategic Marketing and Communication, the Director will oversee the admissions operation and serve as a primary external representative of LCHS in recruiting events in key markets and in making presentations to alumni and other school constituents. He/she will assist the Director of Strategic Marketing and Communication in developing a data-driven, effective strategy that succeeds in achieving the school’s annual enrollment goals. The Director will develop and conduct admissions events, respond to admissions inquiries, interview and provide ongoing counsel to prospective families and students regarding the admissions process and review applications. He/she will manage the admissions office and programs, including developing/updating content for electronic and print communications. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of successful professional experience in sales or school admissions; the ability to work independently and as part of a team; superior interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills; and proficiency in basic customer relations management systems and computer applications. To apply, please complete the online application at advancement@lchsyes.org.

St. Anne School in Lancaster is seeking a part-time Music Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. This part-time position (15 hours per/week) is responsible for teaching grades K-8 the music curriculum established by the Diocese of Harrisburg, organizing the school Christmas Concert, providing the music for school liturgies and conducting the school choir. Candidates should be practicing Catholics with a bachelor’s degree and teaching certification. Qualified candidates should forward a résumé and cover letter to Suzanne Wood, 108 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Materials may also be emailed to: woodsu@stannelancasterpa.org.