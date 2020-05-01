Fundraisers & Events

York Catholic High School’s Virtual Green & Gold Gala Auction ends May 2. Bid on a variety of items by visiting the York Catholic www.yorkcatholic.org. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund, which invests in tuition assistance, curriculum, technology upgrades, the arts and athletics, resources for teachers, and the beautification and safety of the school. Questions? Contact Brittany Nicholas at bnicholas@yorkcatholic.org.

Job Openings

St. Joseph Parish in Danville is seeking a part-time Coordinator of Religious Education. Prior experience as a parish catechist, and catechetical certification is preferred, but not required. Position requires coordinating our parish Religious Education program, including the following responsibilities: cultivating a robust evangelical and catechetical program; proposing and initiating that which is necessary for the development of the program; organizing special sacramental activities (such as retreats); and recruiting and maintaining catechists. Interested parties should submit a basic résumé and letter of interest to Father Timothy Marcoe, pastor, at frtmarcoe@hbgdiocese.org. Questions can also be directed to Father Marcoe via email or at 570-275-2512, ext. 2. A more detailed ministry description can be found at www.stjosephdanville.org. Application deadline is May 14.

York Catholic High School is seeking to fill teaching and staff positions for the 20202-2021 school year: English teacher, grades 7-12; Social Studies teacher, grades 7-12; and Math teacher, grades 7-12. Qualified candidates should demonstrate an understanding of the importance their position plays in all aspects of a student’s developmental progress. Candidates must also be individuals rooted in faith, willing to support Gospel values, and willing to inspire students through their word and example to accept and live these values and teaching. Certification and related Bachelor Degree in appropriate major, state and federal clearances required. Send résumé, certification, Diocesan application (minus the fee), a copy of state and federal clearances, and letter of interest to: Kathy Hand, Director of Studies, York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403 or khand@yorkcatholic.org.

St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Mechanicsburg seeks a Business/Finance Manager, responsible for assisting the pastor in the overall financial and business administration of the parish regarding three major areas: finances; buildings and grounds/maintenance contracts; IT/safety and security and fire. This person reports directly to the pastor. A full job description is available upon request or visit the parish website. The ideal candidate is a mature, responsible person who should possess an in-depth understanding of business and accounting principles, have strong managerial skills, and be a self-starter. This position requires excellent communication, organizational and managerial skills with considerable problem-solving abilities. This person must have a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business administration and a minimum of three years’ experience in this area. Experience with parish and diocese operations would be preferred. Salary is negotiable due to education and experience. Applicants can apply directly to Father Ken Smith at ksmith@skdparish.com.