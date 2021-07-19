HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg released the following statement regarding Traditionis custodes:
Bishop Gainer is currently reviewing Pope Francis’ motu proprio, Traditionis custodes, and the accompanying letter, which regulates the use of the 1962 Roman Missal for the celebration of Holy Mass. Presently, the celebration of the extraordinary form of Holy Mass in the Diocese of Harrisburg remains unchanged. Bishop Gainer invites us to pray for the Holy Father and the unity of the Catholic Church throughout the world.
