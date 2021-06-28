Diocese Lifts All Masking Requirements in Parishes

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg announced today that in continued alignment with state health guidelines, effective immediately, masking mandates for the unvaccinated have been lifted in all parishes in the Diocese. While the mandate has been lifted, those who wish to continue wearing a mask are welcome to do so.

“The lifting of the masking mandate for all people is a welcome sign that the pandemic is nearing an end. As we continue to move closer and closer to a sense of normalcy, I encourage all of the faithful, especially those in good health, to return to in-person Mass. Now is the time for our Catholic family to come together so that we can actively live our faith as the Body of Christ in our communities,” said Bishop Ronald Gainer.

While the masking mandate and all remaining COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Dispensation from the Obligation for attending Mass remains in place. Those who are unwell or under care for COVID-19 should continue to refrain from attending Mass in-person. Many parishes are continuing to live stream Masses for those joining the liturgy remotely.

All parishes in the Diocese of Harrisburg have been opened for in-person Masses since June 2020 with masking and social distancing guidelines in place. The Diocese continues to closely monitor COVID-19 guidelines and recommends from the Department of Health and the CDC.

