Diocese of Harrisburg Releases Update on Status of Rev. David Danneker

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Two years ago, Rev. David L. Danneker, a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg, was placed on administrative leave after the Diocese received a credible accusation of sexual abuse and misconduct with an adult female college student under his pastoral care. Following an independent investigation of the allegation, a subsequent canonical process recently concluded that, under Church law, he was found guilty of soliciting sexual activity within the context of the Sacrament of Reconciliation. As a result, a canonical penalty was imposed and Father Danneker has been permanently removed from ministry. He is required to live the rest of his life in prayer and penance. The Diocese continues to offer our support to survivors of abuse and to walk with them along the path toward healing. Please join us in praying for all those affected in any way by sexual abuse and priestly misconduct.

# # #