Diocese Releases Statement on Bishop McDevitt President

HARRISBURG, Pa. – During the summer break, Dr. David Gardiner, the Diocese, and Bishop McDevitt agreed upon a mutual separation. We thank Dr. Gardiner for his service during what have been some challenging times for the school. During the next few months, we will begin our search for a President, but in the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Advancement or Admissions team if you need assistance that Dr. Gardiner may otherwise have provided.

During the search, Principal Vince Harper ‘92 will continue to provide strong leadership for Bishop McDevitt. He has our gratitude and confidence as he assumes additional responsibilities during this transition period.

Daniel Breen

Secretary for Education & Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Diocese of Harrisburg

# # #