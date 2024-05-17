Diocese to Host ‘8 Days of Eucharistic Joy’

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg, under the guidance of the Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, will host 8 Days of Eucharistic Joy from June 1-8, 2024. This week is dedicated to rekindling a love for the True Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist, with special events throughout the Diocese. The 8 Days of Eucharistic Joy is one of the ways the Diocese of Harrisburg has responded to the National Eucharistic Revival taking place throughout the United States.

All Catholics in the Diocese are invited to participate in the spiritual offerings during this week. Highlights of the week include:

Saturday, June 1

Ordinations to the Sacred Priesthood 10 a.m. Mass at Saint Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg

Tuesday, June 4

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage – Seton Route stop The pilgrimage will stop at various parishes in Adams and York Counties. At 6 p.m., Bishop Senior will celebrate Vespers at Saint Joseph Church, Hanover, followed by a Hispanic food festival. Please visit the Diocesan website for details and registration (to assist with planning)

Thursday, June 6

Basilica of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, Danville A Rosary Walk begins at 6 p.m. at Maria Hall. Bishop Senior will then celebrate a Liturgy of the Word and Benediction at the Basilica.

Friday, June 7

Consecration of the Diocese of Harrisburg to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Bishop Senior will consecrate the Diocese of Harrisburg to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

during the 12 p.m. Mass at Saint Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg

Saturday, June 8

8-9:15 a.m. Confessions available at Saint Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg

9:30 a.m. Solemn Mass on the front steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol Building, Harrisburg, with Bishop Senior. Mass is immediately followed by a Eucharistic Procession around the Capitol Building.

12 p.m. Ethnic Food Festival in the Carousel Pavilion, City Island

Parishes will be planning additional events during this week. More details, including the full schedule, are available on the Diocesan website at www.hbgdiocese.org/event/8days. Questions about the 8 Days of Eucharistic Joy should be directed to communications@hbgdiocese.org.

