Diocese to Host Event on Continued Conflict in Ukraine

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg will host a public event on Wednesday, June 8 for an evening of personal stories, heartfelt prayers, and open discussion on the continuing crisis in Ukraine.

Very Rev. Mykola Ivanov, pastor of Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin, Rev. Taras Lovska, pastor of Saint Ann Byzantine Catholic Church in Harrisburg, and Matthew Kenenitz, a current professor of English at the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, will provide first-hand accounts of the continued conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and how we can help.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with prayer, followed by personal accounts from Very Rev. Ivanov and Prof. Kenenitz, concluding with Q&A and a closing prayer at 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken to support continuing humanitarian efforts.

All are welcome to join us in person at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, or watch the event live at www.YouTube.com/hbgdiocese.

More details on the event, including a full schedule, will be available on the Diocesan website, www.hbgdiocese.org.

# # #

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has nearly 230,000 Catholics.