Discover Catholic Schools this November

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Catholic schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg are gearing up for Discover Catholic Schools Week, celebrated November 12-18, 2023. Discover Catholic Schools Week is traditionally a time when prospective families, donors, educators and community members interact with their local Catholic schools and experience what sets Catholic schools apart.

“There is nothing quite like the wonder in the eyes of a child when they are learning something new. You can see the pride and accomplishment when they have mastered a complicated math equation or a science experiment; the joy they express after a flawless musical performance; or the excitement they display after scoring a goal for their team. But our Catholic schools teach far more than academics, the arts and athletics. In partnership with parents, our schools teach the faith and instill in our children the love God has for each one of them,” said Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg.

“The Catholic schools in the Diocese have worked hard for decades, but especially over the past several years, to develop long term, sustainable goals to ensure we have a strong, Catholic education system available to the families in our Diocese. We’ve seen significant growth in enrollment during recent years, and our students continue to learn and experience the Catholic faith and to excel academically, in the arts, and in athletics,” said Daniel Breen, Secretary of Education and Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese. “Discover Catholic Schools Week is an excellent opportunity for families who are considering a Catholic education to explore all that our schools have to offer.”

Catholic schools throughout the Diocese will be hosting open houses, STEM activities, participate in service projects, and more during this week. Discover Catholic Schools Week is an initiative of the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). The NCEA is the largest, private professional education association in the world and works with Catholic educators to support ongoing faith formation and the teaching mission of the Catholic Church.

The Diocese of Harrisburg has approximately 10,000 students enrolled at 34 schools. Over the last school year, Catholic school students completed more than 60,000 service hours in their communities, high school seniors were offered close to $43 million in scholarships, and the financial assistance available to families increased by more than $2.5 million. Families are always welcome to explore the benefits of a Catholic education in the Diocese of Harrisburg. Please visit GoCatholicSchools.org to learn more.

