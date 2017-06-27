Dr. Maureen Thiec Retires from Delone Catholic

Served after 25 Years as Principal

Whenever work needed to be done at Delone Catholic High School, Dr. Maureen Thiec got dirty.

One of the first projects the McSherrystown school tackled after her arrival as principal in 1992 was the construction of new concession stands at the football field.

Working alongside several masons and volunteers, Dr. Thiec and her husband, Randy, hauled cinderblock and mixed cement as part of the construction process.

Whenever it was time to “set up and tear down” for school Masses and assemblies, Dr. Thiec was there too, helping to get the job done.

“I’ve found that you can’t expect the students or families to do the work of service unless you model it yourself,” Dr. Thiec told The Catholic Witness.

And while she’s not shied away from manual labor, she’s put a focus on service to the Church as well – as a cantor, a lector, and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.

Service to the Church has long been her approach in life. She was born in Reading, Pa., and was raised with her six siblings in the Philadelphia area before the family moved – first to Maryland and then to Massachusetts.

“My dad always said, ‘Do the best you can with every day of your life,’” she recalled.

Her father had been a seminarian in his younger years. But before he could be ordained to the priesthood, he started to lose his eyesight. With an abundance in the numbers of religious vocations in the 1940s, he ultimately left the seminary.

Service to the Church was instilled in his seven children. “We all carry on his mantra that you work for the good of the Church, that you do for God,” Dr. Thiec said.

She attended Catholic school until her sophomore year of high school, when tuition wasn’t something that the family with seven children could manage. So she finished high school at a public school in Timonium, Md., and then went on to St. Francis University, where she played the organ and sang at daily Mass for the Franciscan Friars.

Dr. Thiec’s career in education began in 1978 as a science teacher at a Christian school in Jacksonville, Fla. Her husband, who died last year, served in the United States Navy, and while he was stationed in Florida, she began her teaching career.

She became principal of the Christian school in 1981, and then took on that role at Resurrection Parish School, also in Jacksonville.

She was finishing classes for a doctoral degree when her husband’s job took them to Baltimore in the early 90’s, so she began searching for a new job as they relocated.

Through Msgr. Hugh Overbaugh, who was good friends with her father, Dr. Thiec learned of the open principal position at Delone Catholic. She applied for the position, although she wasn’t familiar with the high school, named for attorney Charles J. Delone, Esquire, who donated the land and the funds for its construction.

“My first question to Sister Marilou MacDonald [Diocesan Superintendent at the time] was ‘Who is St. Delone?’”

“I thought the school was named after a saint I’d never heard of,” Dr. Thiec said.

She was selected for the job, and became, at that time, the only lay principal in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

“There was Father Pallard at Lancaster Catholic, Father Quinlan at Bishop McDevitt, Father DeChico at Lebanon Catholic, Sister Rita at Lourdes, Sister Francine at Trinity, and Father Grab at York Catholic,” she pointed out. “And there was me, and they affectionately called me ‘the non-religious principal.’”

She set to work, putting the Catholic faith first.

“You have to put Catholicism first, and make sure the students and faculty understand that’s where your leadership is coming from,” Dr. Thiec remarked.

Her first goals were to establish prayer before the start of every class, and Mass every month.

At the same time, there was a focus on the curriculum, including the improvement of Advanced Placement courses, but also classes like woodshop and electronics.

“We are located in an area that is typically blue-collar, and while 97 percent of our graduates go on to college, we have to be a school for students pursuing a trade or the work force after graduation,” she said. “If parents and students want a Catholic education, we have to make sure that we have courses that will allow them to be the best they can be, no matter what they choose to do in life.”

Dr. Thiec also became directly involved with the students – both in the classroom and in extracurricular activities.

She’s played the role of Grandma in the school’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and sat on the sidelines for basketball and football games – a number of which were at the championship level – and has taught Algebra for eighth-grade students in the area’s Catholic middle school classrooms.

“I wanted the community to know I’m well-rounded,” Dr. Thiec said. “I like music. I like theater. I like sports. I like everything the students are doing inside and outside of the classroom.”

The Algebra program began in 1996 as a means of retaining students in the area’s Catholic school system.

When it started, eighth-graders from five Catholic schools came to Delone every morning at 8:00 for an hour-long class with Dr. Thiec, who plans to continue the program this fall at St. Joseph School in Hanover.

During Dr. Thiec’s tenure, Delone Catholic has also introduced band, wrestling and football programs for elementary and middle school students, an annual picnic for third- and fourth-graders, and a Little Squires program for children ages four to six that offers events like an Advent gathering and attendance at a Delone Catholic baseball game.

The Student Council also hosts separate “Delone in the Dark” events for middle school girls and boys that features a Friday night scavenger hunt in the darkened high school.

Dr. Thiec said the accomplishment she is most proud of is the relocation of the school’s chapel from the basement to the first floor in the summer of 2007. The project, she said, put Christ at the center of the school. The relocation and construction was made possible by a gift from the estate of Donald and Mary Small, and the tabernacle and statuary from the gift of an anonymous donor.

In conjunction with the school’s 75th anniversary, Delone Catholic undertook its Diamond Decade Initiative, a multiple-phase $6.8 million capital campaign designed to renovate the entire school.

Every decision and initiative were made with the best interest of the students and the future of the school, Dr. Thiec said. She will be succeeded by Richard LaRocca as principal on July 1.

“I hope that as a good leader, I have left the school in a position that it can continue to be strong,” Dr. Thiec said. “God has been with us all this time, and Delone will continue to move forward.”

“God placed me here for a wonderful opportunity. It was a great time in my life, and in my family’s life,” she said. “Delone Catholic was the answer to a prayer for me.”

(Learn more about Delone Catholic High School at www.delonecatholic.org or call 717-637-5969.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness