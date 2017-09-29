FIND US ONLINE
September 29, 2017

Eagle Scouts Give Back to York Catholic High School

Two students chose York Catholic as the beneficiary of their recent Eagle Scout projects. Vincent Devlin, class of 2017, saw a need in the school’s Grotto and built benches, modified the reflecting pond, and helped improve rain filtration by adding stones. Junior Aaron Lesher constructed a ticket booth for the York Catholic football stadium. Both gentlemen were responsible for the design, recruiting a build crew, and final construction.

Aaron is pictured in the ticket booth he constructed. Vincent is shown in the Grotto with Richard Eline, York Catholic Director of Building & Grounds; Anita Devlin and Dr. Joseph Devlin, his parents; and Kathy Hand, York Catholic Assistant Principal.

