Eagle Scouts Give Back to York Catholic High School

Two students chose York Catholic as the beneficiary of their recent Eagle Scout projects. Vincent Devlin, class of 2017, saw a need in the school’s Grotto and built benches, modified the reflecting pond, and helped improve rain filtration by adding stones. Junior Aaron Lesher constructed a ticket booth for the York Catholic football stadium. Both gentlemen were responsible for the design, recruiting a build crew, and final construction.

Aaron is pictured in the ticket booth he constructed. Vincent is shown in the Grotto with Richard Eline, York Catholic Director of Building & Grounds; Anita Devlin and Dr. Joseph Devlin, his parents; and Kathy Hand, York Catholic Assistant Principal.