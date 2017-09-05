Eclipse Offers Lesson in Faith and Science

I am a man of faith and science.

The first time in my life that I realized that both could work interchangeably was when I was a young boy. There were evenings when I would take our family dog on walks down the street and gaze up at the nighttime sky and marvel at the stars that twinkled some billions upon billions of miles away. It was this appreciation of our cosmos that also helped me to marvel at the majesty of God and the great order of the universe He created.

With that being said, Aug. 21 provided a unique opportunity for millions of people in America to see either a partial or total eclipse of the sun by the moon. The path of totality (the 70-mile-wide shadow of the moon that touched down on Earth from Oregon to South Carolina) created a unique spectacle to behold. As an amateur astronomer, I was not going to miss this opportunity!

Days leading up to this great event, I was planning to travel to Columbia, South Carolina, where a parish rectory was going to welcome me. However, cloud forecasts were not promising, and at the last minute I changed my plans to travel to just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, with Father Brian Wayne, a priest friend and Vocations Director of the Diocese of Harrisburg, and his niece, who had family that invited us to stay with them and be part of the eclipse party.

Solar eclipse glasses were not enough for me. I was able to bring my six-inch aperture 750mm reflector telescope to view this eclipse – with a solar filter, of course! I didn’t want to burn my eyes out! I wanted to soak in every bit of detail of this experience.

As the moon was slowly covering up the image of the sun, I could see some sun spots through my telescope. Sun spots are darker, cooler regions that appear on the surface of the sun from time to time. When the moon covered about 80 percent of the sun, I could see the brightness of day dimming. The temperature dropped a few degrees. It is amazing to know that the sun is 400 times larger than the moon and also happens to be roughly 400 times farther away in distance, which creates this optical view in the sky as if they were both the same size.

How wonderful it is that God created our solar system in such order! He would provide us human beings the opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of the total eclipse of the sun that many atheists have even described as a spiritual experience. For me, it provides a self evident belief in God from nature that is more in line with the thoughts of St. Bonaventure.

When totality occurs – when the moon completely covers the sun – you are left with a dark spot in the sky that has an aura of light surrounding it, which is the sun’s corona: the luminous plasma atmosphere of the sun which cannot normally be seen with the naked eye. The sky darkens to where you can see other stars and planets. Summertime crickets start chirping as if it was really night time. With my telescope, I could briefly take off my solar filter and see the eclipse in detail, and I noticed a bright red solar prominence. A solar prominence is a bright filament of the sun extending thousands of miles up from the sun’s surface into the corona and looping down in an arc anchored to the sun.

Knowing that the total eclipse was going to last a little longer than two minutes, I didn’t just want to see this celestial event through my telescope, but through my own eyes as well to take in the experience and marvel at what God had provided for me. I thought as a priest that I probably could make use of this experience for a couple of different homilies.

The day after the eclipse, we celebrated the memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Because Mary is rightly called the Mother of Jesus, we can look to the Davidic tradition of Israelite kings in which a king’s mother is often referred to as the Queen of Israel. Mary is our Queen of Heaven and Earth because Jesus is the Supreme King of the Universe.

Our Catholic faith tradition has always had a special role of Mary along with Jesus in guiding us in our faith. Jesus is the Son of God that has saved humanity from the darkness of sin. The sun that brightens our day is often recognized as essential for our life here on Earth, and to me is likened to the importance of Jesus in our lives. Mary, by her life and response to God, is to me like the moon that reflects the light of her Son. The moon has its own unique contributions to the history of our planet and its life, albeit different from the sun.

Many different cultural traditions in the history of humanity have often depicted the sun and moon as adversaries that ruled the day and the night. For me, the total eclipse represents the unique harmony of the sun and moon working together in providing this dazzling display. I also see the unique harmony of Jesus and Mary providing for us a wonderful sign of faith to guide us as Christians.

When such visual, intellectual and visceral moments in nature are provided for us, I see them as a means to a deeper understanding of our world around us while growing in our relationship with God. Faith and science do not need to be directly opposed, as some might portray in social media, but work together so that we may understand certain truths about our universe and The Truth that is a God who cares for us!

May God bless you! Keep looking up and prepare for 2024 when a total eclipse will happen again in the United States! Make your plans now!

(Father Mark Weiss is pastor of Holy Infant Parish in Manchester and Chaplain of Trinity High School in Camp Hill.)

