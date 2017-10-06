Education Conference Celebrates Arts in Evangelization

Pouring a lively blend of soul-stirring Gospel songs, rhythm and movement, and a dash of raucous laughter into the crowd at this year’s Diocesan Education Conference, ValLimar Jansen illustrated the message of the importance of the arts in evangelization.

The singer, composer and recording artist known for her work with contemporary Christian and Gospel style, Mrs. Jansen keynoted the annual event for Catholic school educators, held Sept. 20 at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg.

This year’s conference highlighted the arts in Catholic schools, and featured a number of workshops on its various forms, including the Blessed Virgin Mary in art, introducing Christ through arts and crafts, liturgical music, art and environment, school publications, icons, and art and prayer.

Students’ God-given talents in the arts were also highlighted, as the Hand Chime Choir of St. Catherine Labouré School in Harrisburg entertained attendees as they arrived, and the Choir from Lebanon Catholic School leading praise and worship music during Mass. Members of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and the Student Ambassadors from Bishop McDevitt High School also served throughout the day, and artwork from students throughout the diocese – including poems, reflections and paintings – were featured in the day’s program.

Mrs. Jansen opened her keynote address with a trick question, asking those in the audience who sing in the primary choir at Mass to raise their hands.

“Every hand in here should be in the air!” she told them. “We are called to be choir.”

“I believe that singing must be important to God, music must be important to God,” she God, noting the more than 120 times in Scripture that we are commanded to sing to the Lord.

With that, at the sound of a piano beginning the strains of various Gospel songs, Mrs. Jansen directed the crowd to stand, and join her in song and movement as she led vocals in such songs as “Come and Go with Me,” “God’s Gonna Trouble the Water,” “Sacred Silence” and “Lean on Me.”

With each song, and its corresponding dance and motion, came a message. “Come and Go with Me” tells of our belief in Jesus as the Word Made Flesh, and his Resurrection defines our faith, Mrs. Jansen reflected.

“God’s Gonna Trouble the Water” shows us our unity with Christ at our baptism, and our life in the Church. “The beauty of our Church is that we’re a Church that doesn’t stand still. We’re moving, growing and progressing every single day of every single year. It’s about the little steps we take, the movement that we make,” she said.

“Sacred Silence” illustrates our relationship with God, Mrs. Jansen said. “The beauty of relationship with God, knowing ourselves, and the beauty of relationship with others – you can’t find that in a public, secular school,” she remarked. “Not in this way. Not where a relationship with God is paramount to all that we do. We teach our subjects, and the greatest subject that we each teach is the importance of a relationship with God through Christ, Our Lord, knowing ourselves and the relationship we have with one another.”

As she concluded her keynote by leading the crowd in “Lean on Me,” Mrs. Jansen reflected: “As our relationship with God grows, our relationship with ourselves grow, and so do our relationships with other, and we can do that through the arts. We will be that strong presence on which the world can lean.”

“The arts and how we as a Church celebrate our faith are integrated and interwoven,” she said. There is a symbiotic relationship between how we worship, how we live, and the arts. All of the arts: visual, literary, and performing.”

“You have no idea, whether it be a visual art, literary art, a song or movement that will touch the people that you serve. Art can touch people in a way that other things cannot. It reaches the soul in a way other things cannot,” she said.

Bishop Ronald Gainer was the principal celebrant and homilist for the day’s Mass, and in his homily thanked all Catholic educators, “who have answered God’s call to take up, by his grace, this work that is so important in the Church, this work which is the teaching mission that Christ has entrusted to us.”

“Whatever your discipline, whatever your subject, whatever activities you supervise, it all comes together in the mission Christ has entrusted us to proclaim the news of the Gospel,” the bishop told them. “I thank you for the integral part that you play in our local Church in forwarding that teaching mission of the Diocese of Harrisburg.”

“You teach Jesus not simply by sharing your understanding of the faith, but by revealing your relationship with Christ in what you say and what you do,” Bishop Gainer said. “Imparting knowledge and understanding are important, but allowing your students to see Christ in you and sharing with them your relationship with the living, Risen Savior.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness