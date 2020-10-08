Education Conference Presents Tools for Keeping Students Firmly Rooted in Faith

The Diocese’s annual Education Conference for Catholic school teachers and administrators celebrated the educators for leading students to the Truth, and examined concrete ways to keep students firmly rooted in the faith.

Streamed live from the Diocesan Center in Harrisburg on Sept. 30, and via a video presentation with keynote speaker Father Robert Spitzer, S.J., the conference began with Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer.

In his homily, the bishop offered a quote from St. Jerome, a priest and Doctor of the Church whose Feast was celebrated that day: “Ignorance of Scripture is ignorance of Christ.”

Bishop Gainer urged the educators to take to heart the quote from St. Jerome, who was a noted scholar and translator of Holy Scripture.

“My friends who are charged with teaching in our Catholic schools, who are in charge of administrating our Catholic schools, that quote should be foremost in our mind as we begin our Education Conference,” the bishop said. “Our schools are about encountering the person of Jesus Christ in the fullness of his Truth and in the fullness of the implications those Truths have for our daily lives.”

Reflecting on the Gospel Reading from Paul’s Second Letter to Timothy, in which St. Paul writes, “All Scripture is inspired by God, and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness,” Bishop Gainer said Paul’s words are applicable for Catholic school educators today.

“No matter what subject, no matter what area you’re responsible for in our schools, Scripture is useful for your teaching. It’s only in the Gospels that we have the first-hand picture of the life and the teachings, the death and Resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ,” the bishop said.

“There are so many versions of the truth that we can fall prey to – your truth and my truth. There is One Truth and, for us, Truth is a person, not a concept, not an idea, not an intellectual content. For us, Scripture is not simply a printed book. It’s a living person: Jesus,” he said.

The four qualities of Scripture that St. Paul presents are also the goal of Catholic schools, Bishop Gainer remarked. “Teaching, reputation, correction, good works – these are the goals of our Catholic schools, to be formed ourselves, to encounter Christ and to be able to be in communion with those we are entrusted to teach.”

The conference’s keynote speaker was Father Robert Spitzer, S.J., president and founder of the Magis Center. The center gives credible, scientifically based evidence for God, the soul and Jesus, and has developed modules for middle and high school students designed to ground them firmly in the faith.

Father Spitzer, host of the weekly EWTN show “Father Spitzer’s Universe,” centered his keynote address on “The 7 Essentials,” a series of PowerPoint modules teachers can present to students that address their questions and doubts about the faith and make a compelling case for the Catholic faith today.