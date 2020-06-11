The Diocesan Secretariat for Education recently awarded nine Diocesan high school students with the Ray Tyo St. Ferdinand Scholarship. The scholarship was founded by Mr. Ray Tyo in gratitude for his Catholic education. It is made available to students who graduate from a Catholic high school in the Diocese and who wish to attend a Catholic college or university. The foundation provides a scholarship of $1,000 per semester for four years of undergraduate study. Applications are made available to the guidance offices at Diocesan high schools in the fall, and the school nominates the students for the scholarship to the Foundation Board.
This year’s recipients are:
- Connor Coyle, Trinity High School, attending Georgetown University
- Joseph Hernandez, Delone Catholic High School, attending Franciscan University of Steubenville
- Zygmunt “Ziggy” Mikula, Lancaster Catholic High School, attending Xavier University
- Leanna Nguyen, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, attending Neumann University
- Albert O’Rawe, Lebanon Catholic School, attending Catholic University of America
- Elise Shore, Trinity High School, attending King’s College
- Elizabeth Steward, York Catholic High School, attending King’s College
- Natalie Torta, Bishop McDevitt High School, attending Mount St. Mary’s University
- Faith Woods, Bishop McDevitt High School, attending Christendom College