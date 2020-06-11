The Diocesan Secretariat for Education recently awarded nine Diocesan high school students with the Ray Tyo St. Ferdinand Scholarship. The scholarship was founded by Mr. Ray Tyo in gratitude for his Catholic education. It is made available to students who graduate from a Catholic high school in the Diocese and who wish to attend a Catholic college or university. The foundation provides a scholarship of $1,000 per semester for four years of undergraduate study. Applications are made available to the guidance offices at Diocesan high schools in the fall, and the school nominates the students for the scholarship to the Foundation Board.

This year’s recipients are: