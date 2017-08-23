Educators Undergo Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

As many as one in five children in the United States has a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For educators looking at the demographics within their classroom, twenty percent of their students will, at some point in their school career, experience a mental health issue: anxiety, depression, panic disorder, and even suicidal thoughts among them.

The diocese’s Department for Catholic Schools hosted a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training for educators, through the McDowell Institute at Bloomsburg University, established in 2012 to enhance teacher preparedness to facilitate social, emotional and behavioral wellness of PreK-12 students.

“The Youth Mental Health First Aid Training is designed much like First Aid training for physical health,” explained Tim Knoster, Executive Director of the program at Bloomsburg. He and Danielle Empson, Director of the program’s School-Based Behavioral Health, co-presented at the training session, held Aug. 7 at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg.

As in physical health, “the more people who have a higher level of mental health literacy and some skills in terms of how to support someone experiencing a mental health situation, the more likely the person with a mental health issue will experience a successful outcome,” he said.

The training helped teachers learn how to increase mental health literacy, and in that vein, focused on defining mental health and its different types within the context of typical adolescent development.

It also led teachers in building skills by applying the Youth Mental Health First Aid Action Plan called “ALGEE:”

Assess for risk of suicide and harm

Listen non-judgmentally

Give reassurance and information

Encourage appropriate professional help

Encourage self-help and other forms of support

“The application of the skillset in the action plan is applicable for a student who is in minor distress, such as having a panic attack, all the way up through someone who is suicidal in nature,” Mr. Knoster remarked. “It covers the whole continuum.”

The eight-hour training session engaged the educators in interactive lessons and activities, including a simulation in which they role played in asking a student, “Are you thinking about suicide?”

“Just getting them comfortable in uttering those words is critical,” Mr. Knoster said.

Nationally, the McDowell Institute has trained nearly 800,000 people, including first responders, educators, and community members. The goal is to train one million by 2018.

The program at Bloomsburg University offers 25-30 of those training sessions each year.

“Twenty percent of a classroom might have a behavioral health concern. Even if you do a really great job teaching math or English, there will be other things that will impede students’ ability to learn. Mental health is a non-academic barrier to learning, and you can’t lesson-plan your way out of it,” Mr. Knoster remarked. “Educators need to be fluent in order to identify the indicators and broker their students to find appropriate help.

“There is still a stigma that comes with behavioral health issues,” he added. “The more that educators can be aware of warning signs and get kids access to service, the better off those kids will be.”

Learn more about the McDowell Institute at Bloomsburg University at www.bloomu.edu/mcdowell.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness