Encounter Lent with Rice Bowl

As we enter into this season of Lent, individuals and families are often faced with the simple question of “what are you giving up?”
This year, Catholic Relief Services challenges us to broaden or view of the sacrificial nature of the season that Lent provides. Through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, the Rice Bowl invites families to reflect on the question, who is my neighbor?
With the use of the simple and symbolic rice bowls, individuals can address these three traditional spiritual pillars of the season and to make a difference in the lives of others.
Through the efforts of our schools and parishes, contributions to Rice Bowl are used by both our diocese and Catholic Relief Services to provide for others by helping to meet the basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing.
Participate by accessing a variety of resources, including reflections, stories of hope and Lenten recipes, at https://www.crsricebowl.org.
(Pete Biasucci is the Assistant Executive Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)
Fasting from meat on Fridays during Lent helps us “acquire a mastery over our instincts and freedom of heart.”(CCC 2043). Fasting is meant to free us. It helps us feel our physical hunger, and in turn, our spiritual hunger for the infinite love found only in God.
Gather your community, your friends or your family for a simple, meatless meal, an opportunity to eat while living in solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the world.
When you’ve cleaned your plate, remember to put the money you saved by not buying meat – an average of $3 per person per meal – into your CRS Rice Bowl to feed our brothers and sisters in need around the world.
BEAN CAKES – Burkina Faso
Makes 6–8 Bean Cakes
- 1 can black-eyed peas, drained
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 egg, whisked
- ½ t salt
- ½ t black pepper
- 1 c flour
- ¼ c vegetable oil
Place black-eyed peas in a blender with the onion, carrots and egg. Blend to a smooth paste, and add salt and pepper. If bean mixture has too much liquid to form cakes, add flour, ¼ cup at a time to thicken until you can form into cakes. Divide into 6 to 8 portions and place in hot vegetable oil. Flatten each one into a disc using a spatula. Fry until browned (about 5 to 7 minutes), turning occasionally. Serve with rice.