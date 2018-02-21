Encounter Lent with Rice Bowl

As we enter into this season of Lent, individuals and families are often faced with the simple question of “what are you giving up?”

This year, Catholic Relief Services challenges us to broaden or view of the sacrificial nature of the season that Lent provides. Through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, the Rice Bowl invites families to reflect on the question, who is my neighbor?

With the use of the simple and symbolic rice bowls, individuals can address these three traditional spiritual pillars of the season and to make a difference in the lives of others.

Through the efforts of our schools and parishes, contributions to Rice Bowl are used by both our diocese and Catholic Relief Services to provide for others by helping to meet the basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing.

Participate by accessing a variety of resources, including reflections, stories of hope and Lenten recipes, at https://www.crsricebowl.org.

(Pete Biasucci is the Assistant Executive Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By Pete Biasucci, Special to The Witness