Engaging Culture in the New Evangelization is Focus of Fundraiser for Holy Family Radio

In our efforts to engage the culture in the age of the New Evangelization, we can turn to the encounters Jesus had with the people of his day as an example of reaching out to various groups, a professor of Sacred Scripture told those gathered for a fund-raising event for Holy Family Radio.

“New media – like Catholic radio – can play a very crucial role in sharing our faith…and we can learn from Jesus’ outreach to the various groups of his day,” said Dr. Steven Smith, Associate Professor of Sacred Scripture at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.

He offered his keynote address during a dinner May 5 at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey to benefit Holy Family Radio, which broadcasts on 720 AM the Truth of the Holy Catholic Church for the nourishment of the Catholic faithful, and to share the faith with others.

Dr. Smith, an author and speaker who is also a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg, looked at six groups in Jesus’ time, how they compare to the “2.0 version” of people we encounter today, and practical ways to share our faith with them.

The first group he examined was the Sadducees, a group that possessed an antiquated faith and had difficulty seeing what God was presently doing in their lives.

‘Today, there are folks who, regrettably, have a faith that in many ways is locked in the past,’ Dr. Smith said. “Their faith needs to be rekindled.”

We can reach out to them just as Jesus did to the Sadducees – in a lively and vigorous way, in sharing stories of God’s work in our own lives, he offered.

“We all have a spiritual story to share about what God has been doing in our own spiritual journeys. Point them towards that deeper relationship with Jesus,” he said.

Jesus also encountered the Pharisees – devout and pious people who separated themselves from the culture and were pre-occupied with the letter of the law.

“An important message to those who have more of a strident faith is the message of freedom that the Lord wants to share with us,” Dr. Smith remarked.

“Catholic radio is a great way to introduce folks who have that struggle to think about the various ways that God wants to free us…. They need to hear that sometimes it’s OK to let go.”

The next group of which Dr. Smith spoke was the Essenes – an apocalyptic sect that viewed Jerusalem as corrupt, and awaited a “firebrand Messiah” to restore order.

“The connection to the Essenes today is those who have a kind of apocalyptic or anxiety-laden spirituality” focused on the Rapture or the end of times, Dr. Smith said.

An apocalyptic focus “offers a pie-in-the-sky solution that things are going to get really bad, and God is going to pull me out of trouble,” Dr. Smith explained.

This line of thinking turns a blind eye to the value of redemptive suffering, he said.

“In encountering those friends of ours who may have a ‘Beam me up, Scotty’ type of theology,” share that while is God is not going to prevent suffering, he does have our hand firmly in his, Dr. Smith said.

Catholic radio has so many “stories of people who have overcome tremendous illnesses and trials in their lives that can often be a very healing moment for people to let go of some of their inhibitions and anxieties and come back into the center of their relationship with Our Lord,” he said.

The fourth group of which Dr. Smith spoke was the Samaritans – a sect born of the Assyrians’ conquer of ten tribes of northern Israel some 700 years before the birth of Christ. Those who survived the invasion were forced to intermarry, and subsequently lost some of their own identity and traditions.

Dr. Smith compared the Samaritans to those persons today who have a “sacrament-poor and Tradition-poor faith.”

“G. K. Chesterton said that Catholics have a million-dollar bank account, yet we withdraw pennies,” Dr. Smith pointed out. “We have this great Tradition, but are we tapping into it?”

As evangelizers, we are tasked with encouraging our brothers and sisters to broaden their understanding of the sacraments, and go deeper into Catholic Tradition, Dr. Smith said.

In Jesus’s day, there were also Zealots, those who were politically charged and who embodied a “politicized religiosity,” Dr. Smith continued.

While we are called to Faithful Citizenship – engagement in political discourse and bringing our faith to the marketplace – there are those whose faith “ebbs and flows depending on who is in office” and the issues of the day, he said.

In our encounters, we are urged to “call them toward a deeper reality of Jesus Christ, who supersedes our local and national governments,” Dr. Smith said.

“Point people beyond those partisan emotions, feelings and commitments, to put them in their proper perspective and look toward to all that we await in the Kingdom of God,” he urged.

The final group of which Dr. Smith spoke was the “nones,” people with no religious background.

Just as Jesus reached out to non-believers, we too must share our faith with them.

“We really need to think thoughtfully, practically and prayerfully about these types of encounters,” Dr. Smith remarked.

One way to share our faith is through the beauty of the Catholic Church, he offered.

“Beauty, like truth and goodness, is a universal virtue, a universally attractive quality,” he said. “We have an opportunity each day and in many ways to point people toward truth, goodness and beauty.”

“Find the beauty,” Dr. Smith said. “Find the beauty in other people, the beauty all around us, and point people to it. It’s not necessarily words that are needed to break down barriers; it’s truth, it’s goodness and it’s beauty.”

“For all of our engagements with people,” he concluded, “what we want them to see is Christ living in us and through us.”

Tune in to Holy Family Radio at 720 on your AM dial, or listen live online at www.720whyf.com.

Learn more about Dr. Steven Smith’s biography, books and interviews at www.thegodwhospeaks.com.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness