United as One Body

For Father Kyle Sahd, pastor of St. Theresa Parish in New Cumberland, not being able to be physically united with fellow priests and the laity at the Chrism Mass is bittersweet.

“But I am always reminded that we are together at the altar, and that gives me great comfort. The Mass is celebrated for the greater honor and glory of God, and all of the Church is present,” he said.

That’s a comfort he takes as a pastor separated from the faithful, too.

“It is very difficult not being physically present,” he said. “Not being able to be connected with the sacraments is very painful, but we are encouraged by Spiritual Communion.”

When it was announced that the Chrism Mass would be celebrated in an empty Cathedral and available via livestream, Father Sahd said he immediately reflected on the connection that priests share, even in the present circumstances.

“Whether we are there at the Cathedral, or whether we are separate in our own parishes, gathering with the bishop virtually or physically, we are already bound to the bishop by our ordination and bound to Christ by our ordination,” he said. “We are together in our vocation while taking care of the people in our parish. We’re united as brother priests and with the bishop, doing the work that God has called us to do in this very unique time.”

Making his Renewal of Commitment to Priestly Service, as all priests do at the Chrism Mass, carried no less weight even though it was done remotely, said Father Sahd, who was ordained in 2014.

“It reminds me of my ordination. It reminds me of that first time in which I promised celibacy, obedience and prayer,” he said. “It also reminds me of who I am in Christ. It reminds me that God has given me this gift…and I am to use it for the good of the people.”

“We are all united through our baptism, and that’s what is so beautiful about the Chrism Mass,” Father Sahd said. “There is no division; we all are united under Jesus Christ, and we all have certain responsibilities within that body to help each other to grow to become saints.”

“It’s always one of my favorite liturgies throughout the year, and I always get very emotional about the beauty of it,” he added. “It shows the bond that we have in our love for the Lord and for one another.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness